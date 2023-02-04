Seattle Sounders lineup vs. Al Ahly: João Paulo makes bench for Club World Cup opener

For the reigning and historic Concacaf Champions League winners, the below group is listed left to right.

Seattle Sounders FC , for their Second Round matchup against Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly, will likely utilize their typical 4-2-3-1 formation on Saturday at Ibn Batouta Stadium in Tangier, Morocco (12 pm ET | FS2, FOX Deportes).

Since Seattle are coming off a month-long preseason camp, substitutes might be of increased importance as players reach full fitness before a Feb. 26 MLS opener vs. the Colorado Rapids (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass , FS1). Schmetzer has said João Paulo will get minutes, while Héber could debut at striker following his trade acquisition from NYCFC .

Win or go home

The Sounders face a single-elimination situation in terms of results:

Play a Semifinal on Feb. 8 vs. UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid, be guaranteed three Club World Cup games Lose: Go home and play just one Club World Cup game

Al Ahly, who qualified as runners-up in the African Champions League, are also eliminated in they lose. But the Egyptian Premier League leaders might have an advantage, sitting undefeated through 15 domestic games and beating New Zealand’s Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday in Round One at the Club World Cup.

