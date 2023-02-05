Seattle Sounders rue "missed opportunity" after Club World Cup exit

Seattle Sounders FC , with roughly a month’s worth of preseason training and two exhibition matches to prepare for elite global competition, were bound to be slightly behind the eight-ball heading into the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

"Of course, it's incredibly frustrating to come all this way," added Morris. "We worked so hard during preseason, and they're a very good team. But to lose on a goal like that is tough."

Adding another layer of salt to the wound is how close Seattle were to extra time, only to have their efforts undone in the 88th minute by a speculative follow-up shot from Al Ahly’s Mohamed Afsha that deflected off Seattle defender Alex Roldan and past goalkeeper Stefan Frei . Afsha's initial shot rang the crossbar after a midfield turnover from Danny Leyva .

"It's emotional. I think guys are just sad, disappointed," forward Jordan Morris told on-site reporters after the match in Tangier, Morocco. "These chances don't come around that often, so you want to try to take full advantage of them. And we wanted to obviously win and move on."

Any perceived fitness and sharpness issues didn’t make their 1-0 single-elimination loss to Egyptian Premier League powerhouse Al Ahly in the tournament’s second round sting any less. That's only accentuated by Seattle being Major League Soccer's first-ever Club World Cup participant, earning this opportunity via their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions League triumph.

Afsha puts @AlAhly ahead 1-0! His right footed follow up shot from outside the box takes a fortunate deflection and finds the bottom right corner 🙌 pic.twitter.com/eNw9l4Aduz

Though Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer praised his team’s effort, calling the game an "even match," he rued the series of small mishaps that led to the deciding goal.

"Sometimes that's the game,” said Schmetzer, whose team faced an Al Ahly side that's in midseason form and undefeated through 15 league matches.

"We make one little half a mistake, little error – give the ball away in that part of the field. They hit the crossbar. We have a chance to clear. It drops to the player, and he shoots and Alex tries to block it, and it goes in the goal. That's really unfortunate after all of the effort the players put in."

That sequence gave Seattle a one-and-done trip to North Africa, missing out on a Feb. 8 semifinal match vs. UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid. Al Ahly's date against the LaLiga icons marks their third straight Club World Cup semifinal test.

"It's a missed opportunity," said Frei. "We're super happy to be here and be part of this, but you don't want to just be participants. You've worked hard to get to this point and we'll most likely never have another chance to participate in something like this, so a missed opportunity.