Portland Timbers sign midfielder Matías Rojas

The Portland Timbers have signed attacking midfielder Matías Rojas for the remainder of the 2025 season, the club announced Tuesday.

"We believe Matías can raise the overall level of the team, and he has shown the ability to provide special moments. These attributes will be leaned on as we strive to finish the season as strong as possible."

"We are pleased with the addition of Matías Rojas to our roster at this stage of the season. He provides us with another quality option, and his level of experience both outside and within MLS speaks for itself," said general manager Ned Grabavoy.

Rojas returns to MLS after tallying 9g/2a in 20 matches (all competitions) with Inter Miami during their MLS Supporters' Shield-winning 2024 season.

With River Plate, Rojas scored one goal in eight appearances after signing in January. Internationally, he's scored once in 21 caps with Paraguay.

Rojas joins a Portland attack highlighted by All-Star midfielder David Da Costa, winger Antony and new DP signing Kristoffer Velde. He is their third summer addition, alongside Velde and midfielder Felipe Carballo.

"Matías is a player we've been watching closely over the last 12 months and are thrilled to welcome into the team. The amount of experience he brings from some of the world's top clubs and competitions is invaluable," said head coach Phil Neville.

"Technically and tactically, he’s a top-quality player with excellent ability on the ball. We expect him to raise the standard and be a massive addition to our playoff push."

The Timbers are sixth in the Western Conference (37 points) and will look to make a run toward the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.