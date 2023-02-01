Club World Cup: Seattle Sounders to face Egypt's Al Ahly in Round Two

Road to the final

A victory against the 14-time European champions and four-time Club World Cup winners would book them a spot in the Feb. 11 final. Reaching the Semifinal would still guarantee Seattle a third game at the tournament, which holds a third-place match on the same day as the final – both at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat.

Brian Schmetzer's side hasn't played an official match since Oct. 9 (Decision Day 2022), after missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. In full preseason mode ahead of their 2023 MLS campaign – which kicks off at home against the Colorado Rapids on Feb. 26 (8:00 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, FS1) – the Sounders got some game action over the weekend in Spain with a pair of friendlies against Wolfsberger AC of Austria and Hammarby IF of Sweden.