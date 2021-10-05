Power Rankings: Portland Timbers keep soaring after Weeks 28 & 29

As always, you can listen to Matt Doyle, Andrew Wiebe and a range of guests from around the league discuss every team on Twitter Spaces each Tuesday at 11 am ET. Listen to this week's discussion below

Daniel Salloi scored, Seattle overpowered one of the best teams in the league, Columbus won a trophy and FC Cincinnati inched closer to a last-place finish. It was truly a week unlike any other.

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week when I rolled a 27-sided die to decide where we put your favorite team, didn’t like where it landed and actively chose to place them somewhere more upsetting instead. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

Anyway, they need eight points from their next five games to go ahead and take sole ownership of the regular season points record. They already clinched the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield is incoming soon. They have eight more wins than the next closest team in the East and four more wins than Chicago have losses. They have as many wins as Cincinnati have points.

The Revs decided to wrap things up against CF Montréal in the first 30 minutes and call it a day. I almost wonder if they’re bored yet.

New England have been the more consistently great team this season. That’s undeniable. But I think if we put each team in a single-elimination tournament where each team played their personal A-grade game, Seattle come out on top.

The third best team in their conference and a team that had been challenging for the top spot in the conference for the majority of the last few months came to Seattle and found out real quick they didn’t have the range. Not that they’re bad. It’s just that Seattle can do things at a level above and beyond just about every team in the league when they’re at their best.

Which one of Seattle’s big wins last week should we talk about first? Maybe first we should shout out San Jose for actually scoring a goal, something Colorado failed to do. Good job San Jose. But as far as the rest of the game goes, it was kind of your standard Seattle beatdown. The Colorado game though…

Sporting KC, a very good soccer team, took home two wins this week against two of the West’s worst teams. Naturally, Daniel Salloi did what he’s been doing all season and played a big part in that. He added three more goals to his tally to extend his league-wide lead in non-penalty goals to three. That technically doesn’t get you the Golden Boot presented by Audi, though.

The good news for Salloi is he’s just one goal behind Golden Boot leader and penalty-take extraordinaire Ola Kamara. Salloi now has as many total goals as Raul Ruidiaz on the year and six assists to go along with that. He’s your current leader In total goal contributions this season with 23. Salloi is having an incredible year and deserves to be in the MVP conversation ... which is why he has been for nearly the entirety of the season.

I don’t know if y’all have been keeping up, but we’ve been doing a monthly MVP Power Rankings too. Salloi has been talked about at length in each of these since June and has been in the top five in all but the most recent one since then. He came in sixth in the voting. The majority of the fifth-place section was then spent talking about how it probably should have been Salloi. Not to mention all the stumping for Andreu Fontas that’s gone on in those rankings. Remember, y’all. He’s still first in the league in ASA’s goals added metric and he has been for months. But Salloi, of course, is the star.

It’s hard not to talk about a player who’s the catalyst for a team that’s consistently been talked about as one of the best in the league. Sporting KC haven’t left the top five of the Power Rankings since Week 8. They were seventh that week. They’ve spent 10 of the 14 Power Rankings columns since then in the top three.