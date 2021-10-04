FC Cincinnati hire Chris Albright as general manager

FC Cincinnati have named Chris Albright as their general manager, the club announced Monday. The hire is effective immediately.

Albright joins after a successful tenure with the Philadelphia Union, where he was technical director under sporting director Ernst Tanner. He helped build the club's Supporters' Shield-winning 2020 side, plus oversaw the development, integration and eventual transfer of homegrown stars Brenden Aaronson and Mark McKenzie. He joined the front office in 2014 after spending his final seasons in Philadelphia, retiring after the 2013 season.

“Our search for our next general manager was extensive,” FCC president Jeff Berding said in a club statement. “Our new GM was going to be someone who knew what was required to win in Major League Soccer, experience that was non-negotiable. Delivering on that requirement, we are delighted to have found the best person for the job.”

Albright is Cincy's third full-time GM and takes over following the club parting ways with Gerard Nijkamp in the summer. He will oversee all soccer-related areas, including roster management, salary cap budgeting, player scouting, acquisition and more.

Cincinnati finished bottom of MLS in their first two seasons and currently occupy last place in 2021. The club also parted ways with head coach Jaap Stam in September, meaning Albright will get to choose his first head coach. Cincy's roster has a number of intriguing pieces, including Designated Players Luciano Acosta and Brenner, as well as internationals Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz.

“It’s an honor to be the general manager of FC Cincinnati,” Albright said. “This is a club with incredible supporters, top-of-the-league facilities and resources, and a hunger for success. I would like to thank Carl [H. Lindner III], Meg Whitman and the ownership, as well as Jeff and everyone who has trusted me to lead this club to achieve the goals we have set. I am committed to bringing all of my knowledge and experience to the table to make FC Cincinnati a championship club. I look forward to meeting the team, the staff and all of the fans, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Albright was a US international during his playing days, making 22 appearances for the Yanks. He spent his entire career in MLS between 1999-2013, winning trophies at both D.C. United and the LA Galaxy.