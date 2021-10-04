Chicago Fire FC officially launch new crest, announce week of celebrations

Chicago Fire FC officially unveiled the club’s new crest on Monday, kicking off a week of special events that coincides with the 150th anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire and the anniversary of the club’s founding in 1997.
“A Celebration For All Chicago” begins Monday and concludes Friday with “Ten/Eight: A Night at the Metro with Chicago Fire FC in partnership with Heineken,” a party featuring Chicago’s own SABA. The week also includes “Kids Day at CIBC Fire Pitch” on Tuesday, and an invite-only intimate event with Matthew Wolff to discuss the creation of Chicago's new crest on Thursday.
For a full schedule of the week’s festivities, click here.
The new crest was unveiled in June following a months-long, fan-focused project that saw more than 20,000 Fire fans, supporters and Chicagoans at large add their voice to the creation of the new identity.