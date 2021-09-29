MLS MVP Power Rankings: Hany Mukhtar buzz grows, but can he catch Carles Gil?

Once again, we’re back to ranking things. Once again, we all agree Carles Gil is good at soccer. For the first time, we’re pretty sure Hany Mukhtar is also good at soccer.

And, once again, someone is going to blame Tom Bogert specifically for anything they disagree with in these rankings even though the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff collectively voted on this. It’s me. I blame Tom Bogert. For so, so many things.

It’s the same thing with Fontas every time we do this. He’s still leading the entire league in American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added (g+) metric. He’s still a crucial part of one of the best teams in the league in a position where they really needed someone to step up and put in consistently solid performances. Instead, they got someone putting in the best performances of any center back in the league. He may not be the best defender among his peers, but no one is better on the ball out of the back. He’s in the 99th percentile among the league’s center backs in passes attempted, progressive passes and progressive carries per 90 minutes.

Salloi has also been a steady presence in these rankings. He just went a bit quiet over the last month, scoring once in the four games since the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target. That’s not really that quiet, it’s just that it left a little bit of room for some other players to pass him in a subjective power rankings vote. He’s fourth in the league among attacking players in goals added, and his 19 goal contributions this season have him tied for fourth-most in the league with Carles Gil, who, again, we all agree is really good at soccer.