Power Rankings: NYCFC, Vancouver surge after Weeks 33 & 34

Like I said in The Daily Kickoff on Monday, even after their 1-0 loss to the Red Bulls this weekend, I shouldn’t say RIP quite yet to this group. They’ve proven me wrong so many times. But I am already rough drafting their eulogy. It’s going to be glowing. They’ve been far better than they should have. And for Wilfried Nancy in what can absolutely be considered a Year Zero, he should be both tremendously proud of his work and eager to convince the folks in charge that even more is possible with the right support. They’re not far away. They just need a little more talent (and a little more injury luck) to potentially break through next year.