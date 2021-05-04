Power Rankings: NYCFC, RSL rise, SKC fall after Week 3

Sure your greatest rival appears to be a buzzsaw in the year everyone expected them to step back. And sure you just got boat raced by an FC Dallas team that hadn’t won a game all year. But you’ve got a legitimate chance to knock off Club America on Wednesday night to set up an all-MLS CCL semifinal. Stay focused here. This is for the greater good. Really think about the bigger picture here — what’s that? You want Gio to rotate the team on Wednesday to get ready for Seattle on Sunday?