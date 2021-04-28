Recap: Atlanta United 0, Philadelphia Union 3

By Ian Nicholas Quillen @IaqDiesel

Kacper Przybylko continued his sensational Concacaf Champions League form by scoring twice after halftime and then assisting Anthony Fontana's insurance tally, and the Philadelphia Union pulled off a stunning 3-0 victory away to Atlanta United in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Przybylko -- already with four goals in the competition -- might have had a hat trick himself on a late breakaway if not for Fontana's run to provide a second option.

But as he did all night, he made the correct play in slotting the ball right for an easy finish for Fontana, one that means Atlanta will now have to beat the Union by three to have any hope of advancing beyond the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time in three tries.

Before Przybylko turned the knife on the Five Stripes, Andre Blake made six of his seven stops before halftime, including several of exceptional nature, to make sure the Union entered the dressing room level at the half despite Atlanta's domination of possession and chances.

Josef Martinez, Marcelino Moreno and Jurgen Damm all saw quality chances denied by the reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year as his side became the first out of six to even score during an away leg against Atlanta in the CCL.

Goals

  • 57' - PHI - Kacper Przybylko | WATCH
  • 73' - PHI - Kacper Przybylko | WATCH
  • 86' - PHI - Anthony Fontana | WATCH

Up Next

  • ATL: Saturday, May 1 at New England Revolution (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
  • PHI: Saturday, May 1 vs. New York City FC (7:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+ in the US and DAZN in Canada)
Recap: Atlanta United 0, Philadelphia Union 3
Recap: Atlanta United 0, Philadelphia Union 3
