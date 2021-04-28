Recap: Atlanta United 0, Philadelphia Union 3

Kacper Przybylko continued his sensational Concacaf Champions League form by scoring twice after halftime and then assisting Anthony Fontana's insurance tally, and the Philadelphia Union pulled off a stunning 3-0 victory away to Atlanta United in Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Przybylko -- already with four goals in the competition -- might have had a hat trick himself on a late breakaway if not for Fontana's run to provide a second option.

But as he did all night, he made the correct play in slotting the ball right for an easy finish for Fontana, one that means Atlanta will now have to beat the Union by three to have any hope of advancing beyond the quarterfinals of this competition for the first time in three tries.

Before Przybylko turned the knife on the Five Stripes, Andre Blake made six of his seven stops before halftime, including several of exceptional nature, to make sure the Union entered the dressing room level at the half despite Atlanta's domination of possession and chances.