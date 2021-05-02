Recap: Philadelphia Union 0, NYCFC 2

Anton Tinnerholm picked up his second assist on Medina's early opener for NYCFC, which has now scored seven unanswered goals and picked up two wins following loss away to D.C. in their season opener.

In a match played between the two legs of their Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal against Atlanta, Philadelphia succumbed to a third loss in their last four home matches in all competitions, dating back to last year's playoff defeat to New England.

The Union's Jose Martinez was sent off following a video review for throwing his elbow toward Castellanos' head area in the 15th minute.