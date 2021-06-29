Power Rankings: NYCFC impress, San Jose slide after Weeks 9 and 10

Zombie Nashville is an apex predator kind of zombie. Like the cool ones in “I Am Legend.” Not like the lame ones that barely move and unathletic people can escape from. Also like the ones in “I Am Legend,” they can only come out when it’s late. Luke Haakenson scored in the 83rd and 92nd minutes to send the Golden Boys past Toronto, then Abu Danladi scored in the 94th to get Nashville a point against CF Montréal.

Just when you think they’re dead, they become stronger than ever. But maybe one day they’ll go to a place where they can feel safe all the time. Where they don’t have to worry about becoming a zombie and can just win a game from the beginning. Like those people at the end of “I Am Legend,” which came out in 2007. Starring Will Smith. And has a 7.2 on IMDb. $585.3 million. This is a reference you’re understanding and is totally acceptable to make. Come on y’all, it was on TNT like every day from 2009-15. I’m not saying it’s a great movie, but you know this movie. I promise you know this movie. Just like you know that Nashville are going to score an equalizer or worse if you let them get close at the end of the game.