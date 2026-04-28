Power Rankings: San Jose Earthquakes surge to the top

What a week in MLS.
A bunch of weird stuff happened because teams rotated heavily during a double game week, and it’s not totally clear how much you can read into literally any result. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the rankings, but he does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots when he can.
It was a given before the year started that this Earthquakes side would put together the single best 10-game start in MLS history. Everyone looked at this roster and their offseason and unanimously agreed they would win at least nine of their first 10 matches. It seemed clear at the time that they’d be out here putting up underlying numbers on par and even better than "underlying numbers juggernaut," 2019 LAFC.
Previous: 3-2 win at STL | Next: 5/2 at TOR
Vancouver are very good at soccer.
They didn’t have a midweek match, but after beating Colorado over the weekend, they’re one win away from matching San Jose’s historic 9W-1L-0D start.
For what it's worth, the underlying numbers like the Whitecaps even more than the Earthquakes, and the Earthquakes are putting up what would be all-time numbers.
Those two teams play on May 9. Mark your calendars.
Previous: 3-1 win vs. COL | Next: 5/2 at LA
The best team in the Eastern Conference just kept rolling over the weekend. Sam Surridge returned from injury to give Nashville a 3-1 and a 4-2 lead over Charlotte. He’s back just in time for Nashville’s massive Concacaf Championship Cup semifinal series with LIGA MX's Tigres.
Previous: 4-2 win vs. CLT | Next: 5/2 at PHI
LAFC somewhat found their footing over the weekend.
They initially followed up last week’s 4-1 thumping from San Jose with a 0-0 draw against Colorado. But they got back on track again with a David Martínez golazo, which delivered a no-nonsense 1-0 win against Minnesota despite resting Son Heung-Min.
It’s much-needed momentum before LAFC host back-to-back LIGA MX champions Toluca on Wednesday for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup semifinal series. They’ll need to be at their very best to take down the tournament favorites.
Previous: 1-0 win at MIN | Next: 5/2 at SD
Seattle went up 2-0 early on FC Dallas and clung to a relatively comfortable lead the rest of the way. With all of the excellent starts in the Western Conference, they’ve been a bit underdiscussed. But that win made it 19 points in just eight matches. That’s 2.38 points per game, the fourth-best mark in the league.
They’re a very good side. Again. Same as nearly every single year of their existence.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. DAL | Next: 5/2 at SKC
You, dear reader, have as many wins as Inter Miami at Nu Stadium.
The Herons produced an impressive road showing against Real Salt Lake midweek before needing a late equalizer from Germán Berterame at home to draw New England. They’re still looking for their first win at their new home. And they’re looking for a lot more wins in general. They’ve only lost once, but they haven’t consistently earned three points this season.
If Berterame continues like this, the defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions should start finding a few more wins. He’s either scored or assisted a goal in each of the last five matches.
Previous: 1-1 draw vs. NE | Next: 5/2 vs. ORL
Hugo Cuypers has scored in six-straight matches, and the Fire are rolling. A 5-0 win over Sporting KC isn't as crazy as it sounds, but Chicago have now earned 13 points over their last five matches, and Cuypers has eight goals on the season.
It seems like the offseason hype around Chicago is starting to pay off. They’re third in the East, just two points behind Inter Miami with a game in hand.
Previous: 5-0 win vs. SKC | Next: 5/2 vs. CIN
Tough week for one of the league’s youngest teams. They couldn’t keep up with Inter Miami on Wednesday and then stumbled against a beatable Galaxy side on Saturday. RSL had just one loss coming into last week. Now, we get to see how they respond amid adversity.
Previous: 2-1 loss at LA | Next: 5/2 vs. POR
The Revs are competent. Probably no more, probably no less. They’re just a solid team that’s going to keep putting in solid performances and earning solid results.
Matt Turner is stopping shots at an elite level, the pieces seem to fit and Carles Gil is still Carles Gil. They earned four points last week after visiting Atlanta and Inter Miami. They’ve earned 16 points through their first nine matches and are sitting fourth in the East.
Previous: 1-1 draw at MIA | Next: 5/2 vs. CLT
James Rodríguez looked genuinely effective in his first MLS start on Saturday, and the Loons earned a 1-0 win over FC Dallas on Wednesday.
Yeah, they only got three points from the week, but that’s a pretty solid pair of data points for a team that’s won four of their last five.
Minnesota have quietly found a groove. And James’ performance on Saturday is reason to be even more bullish on this side. At least for the next few games.
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. LAFC | Next: 5/2 at CLB
Dallas are suddenly winless in their last four, and last week featured one-goal losses to both Minnesota and Seattle. Petar Musa and Logan Farrington didn’t play in Seattle due to injuries. After a strong start, this team is in a slump.
Previous: 2-1 loss at SEA | Next: 5/2 at RBNY
Just one point for Colorado after their toughest three-game stretch of the season. They followed their loss against Inter Miami with a 0-0 draw at LAFC and a 3-1 loss at Vancouver. It could have been far, far worse. They’re putting in admirable performances.
Previous: 3-1 loss at VAN | Next: 5/2 at HOU
Charlotte allowed eight goals across two games last week. One of those two being against Nashville is understandable. The other being Orlando? Not as much.
It's best to move on quickly.
Previous: 4-2 loss at NSH | Next: 5/2 at NE
NYCFC became the latest New York team to fall to CF Montréal over the weekend. No worries, that happens (apparently). But that does make them winless in their last six games.
They showed some life in a wild 4-4 draw against Cincy on Wednesday, but allowing two stoppage-time goals is a good way to cancel out any positives that might have been taken away.
Even with Nicolás Fernández Mercau up to eight goals on the year as an out-of-position striker, NYCFC are struggling.
Previous: 1-0 loss at MTL | Next: 5/3 vs. DC
FC Cincinnati finally have some momentum. It started in stoppage time midweek when they erased a 4-2 deficit to NYCFC with two late goals. They built on that with a straightforward 2-0 win over Red Bull New York on Saturday, despite missing every typical starter at center back. Kévin Denkey bagged a brace in both matches.
That’s not a season-saving week by any means, but it is a step in the right direction. They needed that heading into a challenging four-game stretch against Chicago, Charlotte, Miami and San Diego.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. RBNY | Next: 5/2 at CHI
As a neutral, bless Toronto for refusing to be normal.
That’s goalkeeper Luka Gavran heading home the equalizer there. A truly great moment for fans of weird things happening in MLS. However, it’s a bittersweet moment for fans of good things happening to Toronto FC.
You, uhhhh, really shouldn’t need a goalkeeper finding an equalizer to rescue a point against this year’s Philadelphia after allowing three goals. You really, really shouldn’t need to be regrouping after losing to this year’s Atlanta side at home. Even when pieces are missing, like they were against Atlanta, this team needs to find a way to keep games from unraveling. For their own sake.
(Everyone else is probably cool if they keep playing games that go haywire, though.)
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. ATL | Next: 5/2 vs. SJ
A Marco Reus brace via a free kick and a penalty probably isn’t a repeatable way to win matches. But LA will be more than happy to take three points from a very good RSL side, especially following a midweek loss at Columbus.
Now, the Galaxy will regroup and prepare for a meeting with Vancouver on Saturday.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. RSL | Next: 5/2 vs. VAN
The Wessam Abou Ali-less Crew might not challenge for trophies this year, but they do seem to be finding their way. Columbus earned six points last week via wins over LA and Philly. Even if that’s not the stiffest competition, they still took care of business.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. PHI | Next: 5/2 vs. MIN
The good vibes from a 1-0 win at home against San Diego didn’t carry over to Houston's rivalry road trip to Austin. This team is in a holding pattern right now. They have four wins and five losses after nine games.
Previous: 2-0 loss at ATX | Next: 5/2 vs. COL
It’s not just that they’re young and volatile. They’re also taking major risks with their setup. Michael Bradley has them play a high-risk, high-reward back line. Inexperience, talent and risk are a trio that leads to wildly oscillating results game-to-game.
More often than not lately, those results have been negative. They drew 4-4 with D.C. midweek before falling 2-0 at Cincy on Saturday. The Baby Bulls have just one win in their last eight matches. They’ve allowed 24 goals in that span.
Previous: 2-0 loss at CIN | Next: 5/2 vs. DAL
The Timbers are scary.^
^As long as it's the sixth minute of stoppage time in a 1-1 game.
On Saturday against San Diego, Portland scored a 96th-minute winner for the second time in three matches. That win dulled the pain of a midweek loss to Minnesota and gave them six points in their last three games.
Two out of three against LAFC, Minnesota and San Diego isn’t bad at all. Portland fans probably wouldn’t mind a more straightforward win here and there, though.
Previous: 2-1 win at SD | Next: 5/2 at RSL
Austin were a bit wayward until Saturday’s 2-0 rivalry win over Houston, which featured 1g/1a from Myrto Uzuni. That’s something to celebrate. But it’s also their only win in nine matches across all competitions. Can they turn this into a momentum-builder?
Previous: 2-0 win vs. HOU | Next: 5/3 vs. STL
Spanning two games last week, D.C. United’s two games featured a combined 13 goals. They started with a 4-4 draw at the Red Bulls and ended with a 3-2 home win over Orlando City.
The Black-and-Red's defending could have been stronger, yes, but a four-point week has to feel good. Especially when Tai Baribo played in just one of those matches.
Previous: 3-2 win vs. ORL | Next: 5/3 at NYC
It is not going well.
After losing 1-0 to Houston midweek – yes, they picked up another red card – and allowing a 96th-minute winner to Portland on Saturday, San Diego have lost five in a row.
This is the first “Oh God, oh no, what’s happening, oh no” stretch in the club’s extremely brief history. And it’s not totally clear how they’re gonna pull themselves out of it.
There’s still reason to believe there's a good team in here somewhere. But the points keep slipping away, and the sophomore slump is very real.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. POR | Next: 5/2 vs. LAFC
Montréal have now won two in a row after their 1-0 victory over NYCFC. All three of their wins this season have come against teams from New York. They only get one more of those matchups, unfortunately. Still, it seems like they're sorta figuring things out (and enjoying being back home).
Previous: 1-0 win vs. NYC | Next: 5/2 at ATL
Another week, another tough matchup, another loss for St. Louis. There have been flashes of positive play during Yoann Damet’s first year. They’re still waiting on positive results, though. Still just one win on the year for St. Louis.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. SJ | Next: 5/3 at ATX
Man, where did this come from?
Atlanta’s best week of the year (low bar) ended with a 2-1 win at Toronto that dulled the sting of a 2-1 midweek loss to New England where the Five Stripes were the better side.
Quietly, much-criticized DP Alexey Miranchuk is up to five goals in nine matches this year.
Previous: 2-1 win at TOR | Next: 5/2 vs. MTL
If you’ve got some deep, insightful analysis other than a shrug and “MLS, man” after Orlando beat Charlotte 4-1, then lost to D.C. 3-2 in the same week, well, you’re probably lying to yourself. Make of it whatever you will.
Previous: 3-2 loss at DC | Next: 5/2 at MIA
Bad year.
The Union allowed a stoppage-time equalizer to a goalkeeper on Wednesday and followed it up with a 2-0 loss at Columbus. They have five points through 10 games.
Previous: 2-0 loss at CLB | Next: 5/2 vs. NSH
Sporting KC's goal differential is -18. They have the fewest points (four) of any team in the league. Things are not good.
Previous: 5-0 loss at CHI | Next: 5/2 vs. SEA