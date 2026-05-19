World Cup Watch: Musa, Etienne Jr. make World Cup rosters, Sanabria, Mbokazi bolster cases

Some MLS players have already secured their seats on their respective national team planes, while others are looking to make their mark with just one matchday left before the World Cup pause.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now just 23 days away, and with national teams around the world beginning to announce their 26-man rosters for the tournament, World Cup fever is well and truly here.

He’s been on a tear, and his inclusion is extremely well-earned. Don’t be surprised if/when he scores at least one key goal for Croatia in a few weeks. It’s all he knows how to do.

All it took was 46 goals in 66 MLS starts over three seasons and a turbo-nuclear heater in 2026, which has seen the FC Dallas star score 12 goals in 12 starts. That includes the goals he scored last week against Western Conference leaders Vancouver Whitecaps and the San Jose Earthquakes .

Musa has shown up on this list nearly every single week, and folks, he’s officially shown up on Croatia’s roster for the 2026 World Cup.

Petar Musa! Who else but him for @FCDallas ? His 12th of the season fires them back into the lead. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LMSTNNAJ5p

He’s delivered five assists in nine starts for one of the league’s most exciting teams. His latest came in RSL’s 2-1 comeback win in the Rocky Mountain Cup.

Sanabria will find out soon whether he’s made Marcelo Bielsa’s final World Cup squad for Uruguay. It’s not a given, but he’s been trending in the right direction for a while now. He’s made five appearances for Uruguay since October and has maintained decent form since arriving at Real Salt Lake .

He seems like a very, very likely choice for South Africa’s final roster. He started multiple matches at AFCON and went 90 minutes for South Africa in their most recent friendly against Panama in late March, even scoring a goal.

Chicago have kept six clean sheets this year. Mbokazi is a big reason why. He earned Team of the Matchday honors following a standout performance in Chicago’s 2-0 win over CF Montréal .

National team: USA

USA Caps: 53

53 Clean Sheets: 27

Turner is here after...we’ll call it an interesting week. He’s been fascinating to keep an eye on this spring. For the majority of the time, he’s looked like one of the best 'keepers in the league. In fact, the underlying numbers suggest that he’s been the absolute best 'keeper in MLS when it comes to shot-stopping. But that doesn’t mean he’s been perfect.

Turner had a brutal performance against Nashville midweek. He allowed three goals, one of which he personally gifted to the other team. Of course, he bounced back over the weekend with a solid outing in New England’s 2-1 win over Minnesota United.