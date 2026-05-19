San Jose Earthquakes acquire forward Darius Johnson

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired forward Darius Johnson from USL Championship side Phoenix Rising FC, the club announced Tuesday.

The Grenadian international is under contract through 2026 with club options until the 2027-28 season. He will occupy an international roster slot.

“We are pleased with the signing of Darius Johnson to our roster,” said Earthquakes sporting director and head coach Bruce Arena.

"Darius caught our eye when he played against us as an attacking player for Phoenix Rising in our US Open Cup match. His pace and versatility will help complement our attack, and we welcome him to San Jose."

The 26-year-old has tallied 6g/10a across 101 matches with Phoenix and Eredivisie side FC Volendam. He's also featured for Chelsea FC's U-23 team.

Born in England, Johnson has two goals in 15 caps with Grenada.