Nashville SC: Hany Mukhtar named Player of the Matchday

Hany Mukhtar stole the show with an extraordinary hat trick to send Nashville SC to the top of the Supporters' Shield standings and earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchday 14.

Mukhtar scored all three of Nashville’s goals in their 3-2 victory against LAFC on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

The hat trick was the fifth of Mukhtar’s regular-season career, becoming the seventh player in league history to accomplish that feat. All five of Mukhtar’s hat tricks have come at home, joining Josef Martínez as the only players in MLS history with five or more hat tricks in home games.

Mukhtar also became the first player in club history to eclipse 100 goals across all competitions. Two of his goals in the match came from direct free kicks, making him just the eighth player since MLS began tracking the statistic in 2003 to accomplish that feat.