Sam Sarver takes a sip for FC Dallas winner | Energy Moment of the Matchday

The 23-year-old forward delivered the Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius for Matchday 14 with a 93rd-minute winning goal against the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, securing a 3-2 victory before authoring one of the wildest celebrations in league history.

After hitting the back of the net, the 2025 MLS Next Pro MVP led himself and three teammates in a scuba-diving entry celebration, before taking a swig of a beer that had ended up on the pitch in front of the Earthquakes supporters.

“My coach at Indiana, Todd Yeagley, told me about a player from way before I got there that used to do that scuba celebration, and he yelled at him for it because he didn’t want him to get hurt. And I was like, ‘It’d be funny if we did that,’” Sarver said post-match. “After we did that, they were throwing some beers on the field, so I decided to chug one.”

Sarver now has three goals in his last four appearances, all of which have seen him come off the bench in the final 25 minutes.

It marks the second time in three matchdays that Sarver has won Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius, after previously taking the honors for a late breakaway goal on Matchday 12.