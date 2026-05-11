What We Learned: New England's X-factor, Jack McGlynn's USMNT value

What did we learn? Did the games confirm what we already knew or change the complexion of the league?

The 22-year-old’s brace helped secure a 4-1 road win over LAFC for Houston Dynamo FC . Enjoying his second-straight league start since returning from a lower-body injury, McGlynn absolutely uncorked from distance to give his team the lead:

With USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino’s top assistant – Jesús Pérez – watching from the stands, Jack McGlynn pulled out one of the best performances of his young career on Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire.

Whether the second-year Dynamo man makes the USMNT squad is another matter, given he’s only played about half of the available minutes for Houston this year due to injury. But if he makes the cut, there’s little doubt that McGlynn would bring something different to the table this summer.

Even before he entered the professional ranks, the central midfielder’s best quality was his golden left foot. Whether from set pieces or from open play, the Philadelphia Union product can strike a ball unlike just about any other player in MLS – and certainly unlike any player in the USMNT pool ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

Discussing his performance after the match, McGlynn called his 25th-minute opener a “banger." It's safe to say he’s right about that.

Involved in both goals for Marko Mitrović’s side, Gil nabbed the straightforward assist for Luca Langoni ’s far-from-straightforward equalizer before calmly slotting home the game-winner late in the match:

But against the Union, Turner had little to do. Instead, it was maestro Carles Gil who helped turn the game in New England’s favor.

For much of the season, goalkeeper Matt Turner ’s heroic exploits have helped guide the club to results. According to American Soccer Analysis, only Austin FC 's Brad Stuver has saved more goals above expected than Turner’s 6.98 so far this year.

The New England Revolution ’s 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union on Saturday was just the latest in a long string of positive results. Unbeaten in seven games with 19 points from those matches, life is good for the Revs.

Of course, the schedule will get more difficult for New England ahead of the World Cup break, via matches against Nashville SC , Minnesota United FC and Charlotte FC . But if Gil’s form continues, the Revs will be a hard team to beat.

With eight goal contributions (4g/4a) in 11 games this year, Gil has been productive as the main man in the attack for a team that’s far exceeding expectations.

Cast your mind back to opening weekend. Having traveled to Orlando, Red Bull New York’s first starting lineup under head coach Michael Bradley featured more than a few surprises – and not just because of the young players included.

With Justin Che and Dylan Nealis, two perhaps more natural fullbacks, playing in the middle of a four-man backline, RBNY were going for it. The result? A dazzling 2-1 win.

After that victory, however, teams began to pick on the undersized Red Bull backline. Che going down with an injury didn’t help, either. Ahead of their matchup on Saturday with Chicago Fire FC, the defense had become a glaring issue for Bradley: only two teams had given up more than RBNY’s 2.45 goals per game, and only three teams had given up more than their 2.24 expected goals per game, as per American Soccer Analysis. Bradley knew he needed to shake things up.

Against Chicago, the first-year head coach made a savvy change to help shore up his team’s defense. By shifting Nealis back to right back, a role he’s played previously, Bradley gave his team extra defensive cover between a more stay-at-home right back and two larger center backs. The altered balance paid off, with RBNY allowing just one goal for the first time since March, en route to claiming their first win in over a month.