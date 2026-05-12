FC Cincinnati vs. Inter Miami: What to know for Evander, Messi showdown

A star-filled matchup awaits in Matchday 13, as FC Cincinnati welcome defending MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF to TQL Stadium.
How to watch & stream
When
- Wednesday, May 13 | 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
Record
- 6th in Eastern Conference
- 16 points, 4W-4L-4D
What to know
FC Cincinnati are unbeaten in six straight games (two wins, four draws) after a slow start, steadying the ship as the 2026 FIFA World Cup pause fast approaches.
Most recently, they battled to a 2-2 draw at Charlotte FC that featured goals from Designated Players Evander and Kévin Denkey. It was their fifth straight game with at least two goals scored.
Back in preseason, the Orange & Blue were largely viewed as MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield contenders. Can they back up those claims in this measuring stick matchup?
Who to watch
- Evander: One of MLS's top No. 10s, the dynamic Brazilian is heating up. He scored a vintage golazo at Charlotte after netting a hat trick at Chicago the week prior.
- Kévin Denkey: The club-record signing has a team-leading seven goals in his second MLS season. He arrived ahead of 2025 from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge.
- Miles Robinson: A two-time MLS All-Star and MLS Best XI selection, the center back has returned from injury as he pushes for a USMNT roster spot at the World Cup.
- Pavel Bucha: Will Bucha feature at the World Cup this summer? The versatile midfielder was a surprise call-up for Czechia's successful UEFA playoff campaign in March.
- Bryan Ramírez: The Ecuadorian winger has started all 11 games in his debut MLS season, and is also looking to make a World Cup roster push.
Predicted XI
After weathering an injury wave, Cincy are largely back to full health. That is music to head coach Pat Noonan's ears.
Record
- 3rd in Eastern Conference
- 22 points, 6W-2L-4D
What to know
Inter Miami recaptured some good vibes last weekend, overpowering a shorthanded Toronto FC in a 4-2 road victory.
That match featured 1g/2a appearances from superstars Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul, who both were recently named to Argentina's preliminary squad for the 2026 World Cup.
Messi's latest performance made him the fastest player to 100 goal contributions (59g/41a) in league history. He reached that mark in 64 matches, shattering the previous record held by Toronto legend Sebastian Giovinco (95 matches).
With that momentum, Miami chase their seventh road win of the year against the same club they eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs (4-0 win).
Who to watch
- Lionel Messi: The GOAT's bid for a third straight Landon Donovan MLS MVP award is going strong, as he's poured in 13 goal contributions in 11 games (9g/4a).
- Rodrigo De Paul: The all-action midfielder was Miami's catalyst in Toronto, opening the scoring with a sensational volley. He's up to 3g/5a this year.
- Germán Berterame: The Mexican international striker hopes to feature at the 2026 World Cup this summer. He's boosted his case recently, scoring three goals in Miami's last six games.
- Sergio Reguilón: The former Premier League and LaLiga left back returned from injury last weekend and scored his first MLS goal. Can he stay healthy and gain momentum?
- Dayne St. Clair: A Canadian goalkeeper battle unfolds each matchday in MLS. Alongside Orlando's Maxime Crépeau, St. Clair is vying for the CanMNT's starting role at the World Cup.
Predicted XI
Interim coach Guillermo Hoyos has opted for a front three of Messi, Berterame and Luis Suárez in recent matches. Will he stick with that veteran trio?
The market appears to back Inter Miami to get points for this road trip – nearly 50% to win and 25% to draw. Will Cincy prove everyone wrong?
Live trade MLS games and props on Polymarket. Current as of Wednesday, May 13 at 12 pm ET.
If Inter Miami can contain Evander and control the midfield, they'll like their chances of punishing a Cincinnati defense that's conceded multiple goals in four of their last five games.