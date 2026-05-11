New York City FC: Hannes Wolf named Player of the Matchday

After scoring his first MLS hat trick to help New York City FC end a seven-match winless streak, Hannes Wolf has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 12.

Wolf has 37 regular-season goal contributions (21g/16a), which is seventh all-time in club history. He joined the club ahead of the 2024 campaign from German Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The Austrian midfielder is the seventh player in MLS to produce a hat trick this year, following Orlando City 's Martín Ojeda , who was named Player of the Matchday for Matchday 11 .

It is the eighth MLS hat trick in club history, and the first since Alonso Martínez did so on July 25, 2025.

This is the first time that Wolf has been named MLS Player of the Matchday, and he joins Martínez (twice) as the only NYCFC players to win the award since 2023.

Wolf is also the second Austrian to be named Player of the Matchday, joining former Red Bull New York standout Daniel Royer (Matchday 20, 2017).

Wolf and NYCFC will face Charlotte FC on Wednesday (7:15 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1) before the next chapter of the Hudson River Derby against RBNY on Saturday (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV).