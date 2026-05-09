HISTORY! Lionel Messi shatters MLS 100 goal contributions record

Another day, another record broken by the legendary Lionel Messi .

Messi, who has 59g/41a since joining the Herons in July 2023, smashed the previous record of 95 games held by Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco.

During Saturday's 4-2 win at Toronto FC , Inter Miami CF 's iconic No. 10 recorded 1g/2a to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in just 64 games.

Messi strikes! 💥 Leo becomes the fastest player in MLS history with 100 goal contributions. pic.twitter.com/PYEfsbWaxy

Besides MLS Cup, Messi has helped the club hoist Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield trophies, giving him a world-record 47 career titles for both club and country.

He also won the Golden Boot presented by Audi last season, and finished the year with an MLS record 62 goal contributions (35g/28a) across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, leading the Herons to their first MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph along the way.

The legendary Argentine became the first player in league history to win back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, claiming the honor in both 2024 and 2025.

Since his Inter Miami introduction, Messi has wasted no time breaking records and achieving milestones across MLS.

One of one. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GF7Y8P9o8t

More to prove in 2026

Even after capturing three club trophies and two MVP awards with Miami, Messi's work in South Florida is far from done.

Earlier this year, the Argentine legend netted his 900th career goal during a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC. He also became the fastest player to hit 20g/20a in MLS play, achieving the feat in just 26 games.

Through twelve matchdays, Messi is once again amongst the Golden Boot leaders, with nine goals in 11 starts.