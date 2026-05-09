HISTORY! Lionel Messi shatters MLS 100 goal contributions record

Another day, another record broken by the legendary Lionel Messi.
During Saturday's 4-2 win at Toronto FC, Inter Miami CF's iconic No. 10 recorded 1g/2a to become the fastest player in MLS history to reach 100 career goal contributions, doing so in just 64 games.
Messi, who has 59g/41a since joining the Herons in July 2023, smashed the previous record of 95 games held by Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco.
Fastest players to 100 goal contributions
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF): 59g/41a in 64 games
- Sebastian Giovinco (Toronto FC): 58g/42a in 95 games
- Robbie Keane (LA Galaxy): 62g/39a in 96 games
- Carlos Vela (LAFC): 62g/38a in 98 games
- Josef Martínez (Atlanta United, CF Montréal, San Jose Earthquakes): 88g/12a in 105 games
- Denis Bouanga (LAFC): 69g/31a in 108 games
Record breaker
Since his Inter Miami introduction, Messi has wasted no time breaking records and achieving milestones across MLS.
The legendary Argentine became the first player in league history to win back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP awards, claiming the honor in both 2024 and 2025.
He also won the Golden Boot presented by Audi last season, and finished the year with an MLS record 62 goal contributions (35g/28a) across the regular season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, leading the Herons to their first MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph along the way.
Besides MLS Cup, Messi has helped the club hoist Leagues Cup and Supporters' Shield trophies, giving him a world-record 47 career titles for both club and country.
More to prove in 2026
Even after capturing three club trophies and two MVP awards with Miami, Messi's work in South Florida is far from done.
Earlier this year, the Argentine legend netted his 900th career goal during a Concacaf Champions Cup match against Nashville SC. He also became the fastest player to hit 20g/20a in MLS play, achieving the feat in just 26 games.
Through twelve matchdays, Messi is once again amongst the Golden Boot leaders, with nine goals in 11 starts.
He's won two Player of the Matchday awards in 2026, tied with Jeff Cunningham (14) for the second-most in MLS history, behind only Landon Donovan (19).