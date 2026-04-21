Power Rankings: Vancouver Whitecaps take top spot from LAFC

What a week in MLS.
Lionel Messi scored a brace in front of a massive crowd, Toronto FC played a wild home game, CF Montréal pummeled Red Bull New York, and Petar Musa found the back of the net for FC Dallas. It was truly a week unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does not decide the order, but he does get a little rush from moving your team down a few spots when he can.
The Whitecaps put three past Sporting KC in the first 28 minutes and then pulled off the gas in an easy win.
Early days, but it’s worth highlighting what this Vancouver side has accomplished so far. The underlying numbers show them putting up performances similar to – and even beyond – 2019 LAFC. We’re talking best MLS performance of all-time stuff.
It might be a long while before they’re knocked off their perch at the top of these rankings.
Previous: 3-0 win vs. SKC | Next: 4/25 vs. COL
If you didn’t believe in the Earthquakes yet, you should now.
In the span of five minutes at LAFC, San Jose cemented themselves as one of the best teams in MLS. Ousseni Bouda put the Quakes up 1-0, Timo Werner opened his MLS account three minutes later and an LAFC own goal shortly thereafter sealed the biggest Quakes win in… well, a really, really long time.
The underlying numbers love them, too. Per American Soccer Analysis, they’re second in MLS in expected goal differential. They’re playing outstanding ball, and there’s nothing gimmicky or fluky about it.
Previous: 4-1 win at LAFC | Next: 4/22 vs. ATX
Nashville messed around last week and pulled off one of the most impressive wins by an MLS team in recent memory.
The Boys in Gold went down to Mexico City and earned a 1-0 victory over Club América to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup semifinals and become the first team in MLS history to win at Estadio Azteca.
Tigres UANL are up next, and Nashville have a genuine shot at becoming the second team in MLS history to win the CCC (modern era).
Then, Nashville visited Atlanta over the weekend and cruised to a 2-0 win. It's just what they do nowadays.
Previous: 2-0 win at ATL | Next: 4/25 vs. CLT
LAFC got the job done against Cruz Azul in the second leg of their Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinal series. But San Jose posed a different challenge on Sunday night, inflicting a 4-1 defeat at BMO Stadium.
They're probably alright with that exchange, and have a massive CCC semifinal series with Toluca on the horizon. Still, that’s back-to-back MLS losses after a near-perfect start. It seems fair to wonder if being in multiple competitions is taking a toll.
Previous: 4-1 loss vs. SJ | Next: 4/22 vs. COL
The Sounders came up just short in a genuinely valiant CCC quarterfinal effort against Tigres UANL, falling on away goals despite being level 3-3 on aggregate.
That’s a tough way to go out, but maybe it woke up Seattle’s attack? They followed up the midweek exit by whomping St. Louis, 4-1, on Saturday.
American Soccer Analysis still has Seattle's (small sample size) xG-per-game rate as the 25th-best in the league, though they definitely took a step in the right direction.
Previous: 4-1 win vs. STL | Next: 4/25 vs. DAL
Real Salt Lake and Diego Luna were gifted – like, gifted – an early lead against San Diego and didn’t look back. By the end of the first half, striker Sergi Solans had a brace and RSL were up 4-1. At every turn, they keep proving themselves. And they’re doing it with guys like Solans, who joined in January as a SuperDraft pick.
On a related note: RSL are up to 16 points through just seven games.
Previous: 4-2 win vs. SD | Next: 4/22 vs. MIA
Uhhhhh, new manager bounce?
Despite two defensive mistakes that allowed the Rapids back into the game, Inter Miami still pulled out a 3-2 win in front of a historic crowd at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High.
That followed one of the more stunning moves in recent MLS history. Last week, head coach Javier Mascherano abruptly left the Herons just five months after he steered the club to an MLS Cup presented by Audi title.
For now, Miami will rely on interim(ish) coach Guillermo Hoyos to help stabilize things.
Previous: 3-2 win at COL | Next: 4/22 at RSL
Following a string of solid defensive performances, Chicago got back into some bad habits against FC Cincinnati. After taking a 3-1 lead early in the second half, Cincy piled on chances until they equalized in the 86th minute.
A road point is a good point, but they’ll have a bad taste in their mouth after that draw.
Previous: 3-3 draw at CIN | Next: 4/25 vs. SKC
Golden Boot presented by Audi leader Petar Musa scored twice. However, Dallas relinquished an early 2-0 lead over the Galaxy by the end of the first half.
It goes without saying, but… these are the kinds of matches Dallas really need to win if they’re going to compete with the Western Conference elite.
Previous: 2-2 draw vs. LA | Next: 4/22 vs. MIN
Even when you play well, it’s nearly impossible to hold off Lionel Messi forever.
The Rapids became the latest team to put forth an impressive performance against Inter Miami and come up short because Messi said so. In front of a club-record 75,824 fans – good for the second-highest single-game attendance in MLS history – the Rapids allowed a 79th-minute winner to the reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
There’s a lot to appreciate from their play in this game and the season overall, though. They were unlucky not to get a result over the weekend.
Previous: 3-2 loss vs. MIA | Next: 4/22 at LAFC
If you’re looking out the sunny side of the bus, you’re enjoying a 2-1 road win over a solid New York City FC side in one of the toughest road trips in the league, thanks in part to another great performance from Kristijan Kahlina. If you’re looking at the shady side, you’re pointing out that Charlotte got outshot 23-8 and allowed five big chances.
Either way, Charlotte kept NYCFC from breaking through until stoppage time. And now they’re third in the Eastern Conference on 14 points.
Previous: 2-1 win at NYC | Next: 4/22 at ORL
That 6-0 loss at Vancouver feels pretty far away these days. They’ve earned 10 points in the four matches since.
Previous: 2-0 win vs. POR | Next: 4/22 at DAL
NYCFC will feel that the final score in their 2-1 loss to Charlotte didn’t reflect their performance. That, unfortunately, doesn’t change the fact that they’ve lost three of their last four.
Previous: 2-1 loss vs. CLT | Next: 4/22 vs. CIN
The Revs fought back from a 1-0 deficit to earn a 2-1 win over Columbus. They’ve quietly won three in a row and are equal on wins with second-place Inter Miami despite playing one less game.
Previous: 2-1 win vs. CLB | Next: 4/22 at ATL
By most measures, Toronto are having a solid season. But things have been chaotic lately. Very chaotic. Last weekend, they needed an 88th-minute equalizer to pull out a 3-3 draw against Austin.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. ATX | Next: 4/22 vs/ PHI
If you want to win soccer games, it's best to avoid this:
Week after week, it seems like San Diego hit themselves in the face with a whiffle ball bat.
They’re shortly removed from a historic expansion season, and there's still a good team in here somewhere. But they're winless in five, and some of that early-season luster is fading.
Previous: 4-2 loss at RSL | Next: 4/22 at HOU
The Galaxy went down 2-0 in the first half at Dallas, then made up for it quickly. It was 2-2 by halftime, and Joseph Paintsil was back doing Joseph Paintsil things.
Previous: 2-2 draw at DAL | Next: 4/22 at CLB
Red Bull New York apparently can't solve CF Montréal. Saturday's 4-1 road defeat was their second three-goal loss against the Canadian side this season, the only two games Montréal have won all year.
Strange. Very strange.
Previous: 4-1 loss at MTL | Next: 4/22 vs. DC
Héctor Herrera saved the day for Houston in their 1-0 win at Orlando. They’re now sitting on a totally fine nine points after seven matches.
Previous: 1-0 win at ORL | Next: 4/22 vs. SD
Cincy scored three times and created tons of chances, but had to claw back from 3-1 down to draw Chicago. Defensive issues remain a major concern.
Previous: 3-3 draw vs. CHI | Next: 4/22 at NYC
The Timbers were outplayed in a 2-0 loss at Minnesota. Back to the drawing board.
Previous: 2-0 loss at MIN | Next: 4/25 at SD
Austin drew 3-3 with Toronto in a chaotic, wild match that leaves them with just one win across all competitions this year.
The good news: Facundo Torres opened his account for the Verde & Black.
Previous: 3-3 draw at TOR | Next: 4/22 at SJ
The Crew got devastating news last week: Wessam Abou Ali is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus damage in his right knee. That impact showed in a 2-1 loss at New England.
Previous: 2-1 loss at NE | Next: 4/22 vs. LA
A visit to Seattle did not go well. St. Louis now have one win, six points and a -6 goal differential.
Previous: 4-1 loss at SEA | Next: 4/25 vs. SJ
D.C. United were eliminated from the US Open Cup by a USL League One team and followed that up with a 0-0 draw at Philadelphia.
Let's all just move on.
Previous: 0-0 draw at PHI | Next: 4/22 at RBNY
Say it with me: CF Montréal are the best team in the world.^
^When playing Red Bull New York.
Previous: 4-1 win vs. RBNY | Next: 4/25 vs. NYC
We'll look at the positive side: After losing their first six games of the year, the defending Supporters' Shield champions have taken four points from their last two games.
Previous: 0-0 draw vs. DC | Next: 4/22 at TOR
Make it six losses from the first eight games of Tata Martino's second stint in charge.
"Not even in my worst nightmares could I have imagined that we’d have this start," Martino said after last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Nashville.
That about sums it up.
Previous: 2-0 loss vs. NSH | Next: 4/22 vs. NE
Orlando have allowed just one goal in back-to-back games. Progress, maybe?
Previous: 1-0 loss vs. HOU | Next: 4/22 vs. CLT
Vancouver held a 4.3-0.3 xG margin over Sporting KC in Friday's match. It really was that one-sided.
Previous: 3-0 loss at VAN | Next: 4/25 at CHI