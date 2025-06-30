Austin FC sign midfielder Nicky Beloko

Austin FC have signed midfielder Nicky Beloko through 2028 with an option for 2029, the club announced Monday.

"Nicky is a solid and consistent player at a promising age who adds to our talented group of midfielders," said sporting director Rodolfo Borrell. "We are happy to welcome him to the club."

Beloko has accumulated 4g/7a in 129 first-team matches throughout his career. He's also been on the books at Genk (Belgium), Fiorentina (Italy) and Sion (Switzerland), among others.

The 25-year-old former Swiss youth international joins on a free transfer. He last competed for FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League.

Beloko is Austin's fourth midfielder signed during the 2025 season after Ilie Sánchez, Nicolás Dubersarsky and Besard Sabovic were all added over the winter. US youth international and homegrown Owen Wolff is another key midfielder.

“Joining Austin FC is the perfect next step in my career and I’m grateful to the club for this opportunity," said Beloko, who is eligible to debut when the MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens on July 24.

"I can’t wait to make my debut and to start contributing to the team as soon as I can."

In their first season under head coach Nico Estévez, the Verde & Black occupy the Western Conference's ninth and final Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs spot (26 points; 7W-8L-5D).