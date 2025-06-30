What We Learned: Sounders star answers critics, Chicago's main man

I’ve got stock in the Sounders that I don’t plan on selling even if Jesús Ferreira doesn’t regain his 2022 form. They’re plenty talented to compete with the best this league has to offer, they’re deep, and they’re positionally versatile. Seattle just won a game with Alex Roldan starting at center back, for crying out loud!

But maybe – just maybe – we’re starting to see Ferreira wake up. With goals in two of his last three regular-season games, the 24-year-old is beginning to find his footing in Brian Schmetzer’s attack. Now, I’m not expecting a full-on return to the player who forced his way into the USMNT picture under Gregg Berhalter until he has more of a set role in the Sounders’ attack. Ferreira’s goal in a 2-0 win over Austin FC on Saturday came with him playing on the right wing, while his goal against San Diego FC came when he started as the No. 9.