FC Cincinnati: Evander named Player of the Matchday

Evander carried FC Cincinnati to a massive road win on Matchday 21 to earn MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob Ultra honors.

Fresh off his second straight MLS All-Star selection, the Brazilian playmaker netted two goals – highlighted by an ingenious free kick that opened the score – as the Orange & Blue topped Orlando City, 2-1, at Inter&Co Stadium.

The result gave Cincy their third straight win, moving them to within one point of the first-place Philadelphia Union atop the Supporters' Shield standings.

Evander, who joined Cincinnati over the winter from the Portland Timbers in an MLS-record trade, has produced 11g/7a for his new club this season, good for the third-most goal contributions in the league.

Saturday's two-goal output followed another two-goal performance from a midweek 3-1 win at CF Montréal, marking the first back-to-back braces of Evander's MLS career.