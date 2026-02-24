Power Rankings: LAFC take top spot from Inter Miami

What an opening week in MLS.
San Diego FC scored a ton of goals, Chicago Fire FC struggled to hold onto a lead and Denis Bouanga looked incredibly dangerous. It’s truly going to be a year unlike any other.
As always: The Power Rankings are voted on by, give or take, 15 people associated with MLSsoccer.com. The author does get a little rush out of moving your team in particular down a few spots, though.
Oh, and hey, the first few weeks of the year mean a lot more movement than normal. We have one whole data point on each of these teams. Sometimes that means teams move, like, 14 spots for some reason. Everyone is just trying their best.
A straight-up beatdown.
LAFC were in control and highly dangerous from the jump in their 3-0 win over Inter Miami. The front three of Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-Min and David Martínez treated a historic crowd of 75,000+ to a show. Bouanga and Martínez scored a goal apiece, while Son added an assist. Bouanga alone generated 2.11 expected goals and 0.85 expected assists (per FotMob). He was the best player in a match that featured elite talent.
The bad news is Inter Miami got absolutely thumped in front of 75,000+ people. The good news is they may not face a better side than LAFC all year.
Still, Saturday's 3-0 defeat isn’t a great sign of things to come as they chase a Concacaf Champions Cup title at the start of the season. They have a short runway to get all their new pieces integrated and functioning at a high level if they want to win the biggest trophy that’s left to win in the Lionel Messi era.
The Whitecaps took care of business in a straightforward 1-0 win over RSL on Saturday. Things weren’t quite so straightforward in Concacaf Champions Cup play, though. They were held to a 0-0 draw in Leg 1 at Costa Rican side Cartaginés. They’ve got to regroup at home to avoid a massive upset on Wednesday.
San Diego have played two home matches in 2026. They’ve won them by a combined score of 9-1. The attack, sans Chucky Lozano, hasn’t missed a beat so far. Even an 18-year-old Right to Dream Academy graduate got in on the fun in San Diego’s 5-0 win over Montréal.
With a relatively gentle opening stretch, it sure seems like San Diego will pile up a ton of goals and points early.
If you weren’t already well aware of Nashville’s increasing status as a contender, you should be now.
It took just 16 minutes for DP striker Sam Surridge to score his first brace of the season and 49 minutes for offseason signing Warren Madrigal to tally his first goal and first two assists of his MLS career.
Nashville were dominant.
Evander went down with a hamstring injury just 11 minutes into the season. It’s hard to understate how critical he was to Cincy's success last year. Missing the Brazilian No. 10 for any amount of time is a real concern.
That being said, his absence didn’t matter much against Atlanta. DP striker Kévin Denkey scored his first of the year, and center back Nick Hagglund scored a revenge goal in a 2-0 win.
Cincy are as physically imposing as any team in the league and will bully their way to plenty of points this year.
Paul “Literally Paul Rothrock” Rothrock’s legend grows by the day.
After subbing on following Jordan Morris’ quad injury, Rothrock delivered the wild assist you see above and a game-sealing goal in Seattle’s 2-0 win over Colorado. With Morris potentially out for an extended period, Rothrock, who re-signed with Seattle this offseason, is set to keep playing a key role.
In his first match as Red Bull New York's head coach, Michael Bradley surprised everyone by starting three players under the age of 18. No team in MLS history had ever done that.
In turn, they surprised everyone by clobbering Orlando City from the jump in one of the opening weekend’s most impressive performances. To illustrate, here’s 16-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti finding 17-year-old forward Julian Hall for Hall’s second goal of the match.
The kids lost a bit of control in the second half, but Orlando didn't make it a one-goal game until deep into stoppage time. Regardless, no one had a more impressive coaching debut than Bradley.
Guilherme’s debut couldn’t have gone any better.
Houston's new DP forward scored twice in 11 minutes to deliver a 2-1 win over Chicago. He is faster than Chicago’s center backs. And Jack McGlynn is good at soccer.
In addition to Guilherme’s standout performance, the Dynamo held Chicago to just six shots and 0.7 xG. It’s almost all positives for Houston to start the year.
NYCFC weren’t spectacular in their 1-1 draw at the Galaxy, but they rebounded nicely from LA’s second-minute opener and controlled the majority of the match. Notably, they also got a few minutes out of midfielder Keaton Parks, who returned for the first time since May of last season.
Charlotte refuse to even try and be the protagonist on the road. They spent most of their 1-1 draw with St. Louis sitting deep and daring CITY to push forward. It mostly worked. This time.
A road point is basically always a good thing, but getting outshot 22-9 is dangerous. They’ll look to find more control in future matches. As good as Kristijan Kahlina is – he had 10 saves in this one – he can’t rescue Charlotte every time.
After an offseason of buildup and heightened expectations, the Fire went out and immediately did an uncomfortably Fire thing. They took a first-half lead at Houston thanks to a Hugo Cuypers goal. Then, they allowed two goals in 11 minutes during the second half as they fell 2-1.
If you’re searching for positives, there might be a lesson here about how it’s better to stay true to yourself rather than conform to societal pressures. But Fire fans would probably just prefer this team to be more basic.
The Galaxy should feel frustrated. They took an early lead thanks to João Klauss’ first-ever goal for his new club and then pretty much called it a night. They struggled to create chances the rest of the way and eventually surrendered an avoidable penalty to NYCFC that got Emiro Garcés sent off in the process.
They held onto a point in the end, but it could have been more.
The Loons ended their 2-2 draw against Austin with 45.6% possession. That’s technically more than their league-low average of 40% last year, but we didn’t exactly get a chance to see a totally revamped game model in head coach Cameron Knowles’ first match in charge.
Still, Minnesota found opportunities relatively often and created two big chances that led to two equalizing goals. The last one in particular looked great.
Logan Farrington and Petar Musa aren’t messing around.
The two strikers put on a show in FC Dallas’ 3-2 win over Toronto. Musa scored twice, while Farrington added a goal and an assist. Things could have gone better defensively in this one, but Musa and Farrington will give teams hell all season.
A surprise brace from center back Daniel Munie powered San Jose to an easy 3-0 win over Sporting KC. It’s tough to know exactly what to take from a win against an SKC side that's a work in progress, but any points this year without Timo Werner are very good points. Werner is expected to join his new team soon.
It looked like Austin had done enough to earn three points when Robert Taylor’s excellent cross to Jon Gallagher resulted in a Myrto Uzuni tap-in. But they couldn’t hold onto the late 2-1 lead and surrendered a 90th-minute equalizer to Minnesota.
Still, Austin fans can take heart from knowing their team scored twice in MLS play. Last year, it took them five games to accomplish that. They didn’t do it again until the 18th match of the season.
The Union were well off the pace in a 1-0 loss at D.C. United. Oh, and former Union striker Tai Baribo scored the lone goal in his first game with his new team.
It might take a while for so many new pieces to gel. New striker (and the club’s most expensive signing) Ezekiel Alladoh getting red-carded in his debut won’t expedite that process.
The Timbers took full advantage of the Crew’s tendency to get numbers forward on their way to a wild 3-2 win. It took a moment to break a 2-2 deadlock, but Ariel Lassiter eventually won the race to a loose ball in the 18-yard box and finished this one off in the 88th minute. It’s a much-needed three points for a club and coaching staff that was under pressure heading into the season.
Well, how about that?
After an offseason revamp, D.C. came out and beat a Union team that (1) won the Supporters’ Shield last season and (2) has thumped the everliving hell out of them on multiple occasions in recent history.
Former Union striker Tai Baribo scored the lone goal in a big win. It’s D.C.’s first MLS win over Philly since 2021 and just their second in league play since April 2017.
In Henrik Rydström’s first match in charge, the Crew didn’t look too different tactically during their 3-2 loss at Portland. But some of the same concerns about the roster in 2025 have continued into 2026.
Don’t forget, even with Wilfried Nancy at the helm, the Crew had moments of struggle in 2025. It’s mostly the same group… just without Darlington Nagbe solving problems in midfield. It will be fascinating to learn more about where the ceiling and floor are for this team.
If Michael Bradley’s youth movement with RBNY didn’t take the top spot, Yoann Damet would have had the most impressive debut of any new head coach last weekend. St. Louis deserved more than a point against Charlotte after piling up chances and playing the most aesthetically pleasing soccer in their short history.
Striker Simon Becher had an outstanding game, and DP attacker Marcel Hartel consistently looked dangerous as St. Louis took 22 shots to Charlotte’s nine.
Getting overrun by late-stage Gen Z’ers like an out-of-their-depth substitute teacher isn’t an ideal way to start the season.
Orlando struggled mightily in the first half of their 2-1 loss to a RBNY side featuring multiple teenagers. They fought back in the second half, to be fair, but that doesn’t excuse how they started.
Oscar Pareja & Co. have a lot to figure out. This might help…
A 1-0 road loss against one of the league’s best in the first match of the year isn’t anything to be too worried about.
We're waiting to see RSL's true form, as well. Diego Luna, Morgan Guilavogui and Juan Manuel Sanabria were among those missing for their trip to Vancouver.
The Josh Sargent saga seems set to end with the USMNT striker arriving via a reported $22 million transfer from Norwich City. That’s great news for a club that’s completely reshaped the roster over the last two transfer windows. That includes bringing in SKC star Dániel Sallói as their new winger last week.
Toronto didn't earn any points from their trip to Dallas (and struggled to defend in their own box), but there are bigger things on the way.
New year, new head coach and pretty much the same story for Atlanta United (at least so far).
They looked sharper and more engaged than at most points last season, but couldn’t create in the final third and fell 2-0 against a Cincy team missing Evander for most of the game.
It’s going to take some time before this team is ready to compete with the best in MLS. Tata Martino has work to do.
Marko Mitrović’s first match as the Revs' head coach could have gone better. But it sure seems like Nashville will whallop a bunch of teams this year. It's probably best to move on quickly and pray that their starting backline is healthy soon.
Matt Wells’ first match in charge certainly featured a change in the Rapids’ game model, but not a change in results. They were stifled by Seattle in a 2-0 road loss.
It was tough sledding for CF Montréal in a 5-0 defeat. Though San Diego are just a couple of weeks out from whomping LIGA MX's Pumas as well. So maybe it won’t be quite so bad from here on out.
It will take a while for SKC to turn a corner. They traded winger Dániel Sallói to Toronto, acquired Norwegian midfielder Lasse Berg Johnsen, and will continue to reshape this roster for the foreseeable future.
