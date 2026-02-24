Power Rankings: LAFC take top spot from Inter Miami

The Timbers took full advantage of the Crew’s tendency to get numbers forward on their way to a wild 3-2 win. It took a moment to break a 2-2 deadlock, but Ariel Lassiter eventually won the race to a loose ball in the 18-yard box and finished this one off in the 88th minute. It’s a much-needed three points for a club and coaching staff that was under pressure heading into the season.