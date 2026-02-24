FC Cincinnati vs. O&M FC: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

FC Cincinnati hold a 4-0 lead over Dominican Republic side O&M FC ahead of Wednesday's decisive Leg 2 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Wednesday, Feb. 25 | 7 pm ET/4 pm PT
Where
- TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio
The aggregate winner will face LIGA MX powerhouse Tigres UANL next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield next best club
FC Cincinnati got their Concacaf Champions Cup run underway in style, cruising to a 4-0 away win in the Dominican Republic, thanks to goals from Tom Barlow, Kévin Denkey, and a brace from Ayoub Jabbari.
They kept the good times rolling on Saturday, following that up with a 2-0 victory over Atlanta United to kick off the 2026 MLS season.
But Cincy were dealt a blow in their home opener, as superstar midfielder Evander exited the game after just 13 minutes with a non-contact injury. As the Lions look for the club's second-ever trophy, expect Denkey to play a key role in CCC play.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Caribbean Cup runner-up
It will be an uphill battle for O&M FC to advance, needing to score four away goals just to force extra time.
The Dominican side have struggled to start the new year, and have yet to win a game in 2026, going 0W-6L-2D in all competitions, leaving them last in the Liga Dominicana de Futbol Liguilla table.
Should O&M pull off the sensational road upset, they'll need Haitian winger Frantzety Herard to find the back of the net. He leads the team with 10 goals this season.