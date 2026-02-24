St. Louis CITY acquire Venezuelan forward Sergio Córdova

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

St. Louis CITY SC have acquired forward Sergio Córdova on loan from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys, the club announced Tuesday.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan international is on loan through June 30 with a purchase option. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.

"Adding Sergio on loan gives us valuable depth and short-term reinforcement while maintaining the flexibility that is important to our long-term plans," said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray.

"We are always looking to maximize the MLS roster mechanisms, and putting Sergio in the DP spot will benefit us in several ways while also giving us options moving forward.