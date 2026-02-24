St. Louis CITY acquire Venezuelan forward Sergio Córdova

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
St. Louis CITY SC have acquired forward Sergio Córdova on loan from Swiss Super League side BSC Young Boys, the club announced Tuesday.
The 28-year-old Venezuelan international is on loan through June 30 with a purchase option. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster slots.
"Adding Sergio on loan gives us valuable depth and short-term reinforcement while maintaining the flexibility that is important to our long-term plans," said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray.
"We are always looking to maximize the MLS roster mechanisms, and putting Sergio in the DP spot will benefit us in several ways while also giving us options moving forward.
"Beyond that, he brings qualities we value in a striker with his movement, ability to link play, and stretch defenses. We are excited to get him integrated with the group and look forward to what he can add over the coming months."
St. Louis are Córdova's third MLS club after he posted 15g/2a in 61 matches across stints with Real Salt Lake (2022) and Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2023).
Aside from Young Boys and his MLS stops, Córdova has also played in Germany (Arminia Bielefeld and FC Augsburg), Türkiye (Alanyaspor), Russia (FC Sochi) and Venezuela (Caracas FC).
He's featured 19 times for Venezuela, most recently in March 2024.
Córdova joins St. Louis after they traded all-time leading scorer João Klauss to the LA Galaxy last month. Simon Becher was their starting striker in a 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC on Matchday 1.
READ MORE: MLS Transfer Tracker