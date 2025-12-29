Seattle Sounders re-sign midfielder Paul Rothrock

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

Seattle Sounders FC have re-signed midfielder Paul Rothrock through the 2028-2029 MLS season with an option for 2029-2030, the club announced Monday.

The 26-year-old Seattle native was out of contract following a breakout campaign in which he tallied 5g/9a in 48 matches across all competitions. He helped the Rave Green win the Leagues Cup 2025 title over Inter Miami CF.

Rothrock has 16g/14a in 89 appearances (all competitions) since making his Sounders debut in April 2023. He previously played for their MLS NEXT Pro side, Tacoma Defiance.

“Paul has been a reliable part of the group since he joined the club two seasons ago,” said general manager & chief soccer officer Craig Waibel.

“He’s stepped up in important moments. We value his professionalism and we’re excited to sign him to a new deal that he’s earned through consistent contribution and a strong presence within the group.”