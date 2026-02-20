Toronto FC acquire Dániel Sallói from Sporting Kansas City

"As a captain and stalwart for SKC for many years, he will bring a welcome combination of MLS experience and impact to our group. We look forward to integrating him into the team and starting our journey together."

"We are very happy to welcome Dániel to Toronto," said TFC general manager Jason Hernandez.

In exchange for the 29-year-old, SKC receive up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM). The funds include $300k that's guaranteed and $700k that's conditional.

Since joining SKC as a homegrown player in 2016, Sallói produced 67g/47a in 287 appearances across all competitions. He is their second top scorer and ranks fourth in goal contributions (114).

Internationally, Sallói has earned four caps with Hungary.

"Dániel has been a key contributor to Sporting Kansas City over the last decade, and we want to take this opportunity to thank him for all he has done for our club on and off the field,” said SKC president of soccer operations & general manager David Lee.

"This move provides us with additional flexibility, which will help as we continue to build our roster, while also giving Dániel the opportunity to continue his career in MLS as he entered the final year of his contract.

"It is always difficult to part ways with players who have given so much to a club, but we felt this was the right decision for all involved and we wish Dániel nothing but the best in Toronto."