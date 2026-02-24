Vancouver Whitecaps vs. CS Cartaginés: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 2

Vancouver Whitecaps FC return home with all to play for in Leg 2 of their 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series, following last week's scoreless draw against Costa Rica's CS Cartaginés.

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

The aggregate winner will face Seattle Sounders FC next month in the Round of 16. If the teams are deadlocked on aggregate and away goals after 90 minutes, extra time and potentially penalty kicks await.

Can Thomas Müller and the 'Caps keep the momentum rolling at BC Place when CS Cartaginés come to town?

But the 2025 CCC and MLS Cup runners-up did get back to winning ways in their 2026 home opener, defeating Real Salt Lake , 1-0 , courtesy of a goal from winter arrival Aziel Jackson .

The Whitecaps couldn't find a breakthrough at the Estadio Fello Meza last week, despite statistically dominating the match and not allowing a single shot on target.

What Whitecaps or Cartaginés need to reach the Round of 16 🤔 @KavakMexico pic.twitter.com/4EpTH1i1DK

Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner

CS Cartaginés put together a heroic defensive display to keep Vancouver at bay in Leg 1 of their Round One matchup.

Now, to move on, the Costa Rican side must earn an away win at BC Place, a venue where the Whitecaps went 16W-3L-7D across all competitions last season.