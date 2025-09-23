Power Rankings: Bouanga & Son reignite LAFC's championship hopes

While other teams in the Shield race stumbled toward the finish line, the Union got the job done against New England .

With three games left, they lead the overall table with 60 points and are first in MLS in points per game (1.94). Things get complicated when you consider games in hand, but three wins to close out the regular season will (probably) get the job done. The Union would be on 69 points. The most Vancouver and Inter Miami can grab is 70.