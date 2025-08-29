Minnesota United transfer Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
Minnesota United FC have transferred forward Tani Oluwaseyi to LaLiga side Villarreal, the club announced Friday.
The 25-year-old Canadian international departs for a club-record fee, reportedly between $8.5-9 million.
Oluwaseyi recorded a team-best 10g/8a in 24 matches for Minnesota this season. All told, the MLS SuperDraft product scored 20 goals in 62 games for the Loons.
On the international scene, Oluwaseyi has two goals in 15 caps with Canada. He's in contention for a starting role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
"We are incredibly proud of Tani and what this move represents for him and for Minnesota United. This is a historic transfer for our club — one that firmly places us on the global stage," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.
"It shows that when players come to MNUFC, commit themselves, and perform, they will have the opportunity to move on to the biggest stages in world football."
With Oluwaseyi's exit, Minnesota's top remaining striker is Kelvin Yeboah. The Designated Player has 9g/2a in 27 matches this season.
“I’m eternally grateful for my time in Minnesota. To the entire club, I want to say thank you. From a 21-year-old kid in a new city with all the aspirations, to a 25-year-old man leaving now, the support has always been immense," said Oluwaseyi.
This team and this city will always hold a special place in my heart, and I can’t thank you enough for making me feel at home. I’ll always be a Loon for life.”
MNUFC are second in the Western Conference and looking to secure home-field advantage in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs (50 points).
After finishing fifth in Spain's top division last year, Villarreal will compete in the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. Their squad includes former New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan, a fellow Canadian international.
