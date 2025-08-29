Minnesota United transfer Tani Oluwaseyi to Villarreal

The 25-year-old Canadian international departs for a club-record fee, reportedly between $8.5-9 million.

Oluwaseyi recorded a team-best 10g/8a in 24 matches for Minnesota this season. All told, the MLS SuperDraft product scored 20 goals in 62 games for the Loons.

On the international scene, Oluwaseyi has two goals in 15 caps with Canada. He's in contention for a starting role at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We are incredibly proud of Tani and what this move represents for him and for Minnesota United. This is a historic transfer for our club — one that firmly places us on the global stage," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad.