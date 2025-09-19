New York City FC sign Matt Freese to contract extension

New York City FC have signed goalkeeper Matt Freese to a contract extension through 2030, the club announced Thursday.

"His character, leadership, and professionalism set a strong foundation for the club, and we believe he will remain a cornerstone of our team for many years to come."

"We’re thrilled to have secured Matt’s future with the club through this contract extension,” said sporting director David Lee. "Over the past two seasons, he has not only established himself as one of MLS’s premier goalkeepers but also a distinguished role model off the field.

Internationally, the 27-year-old made his USMNT debut in June. He started every game en route to the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final, and is in contention to start at the 2026 FIFA World Cup .

In nearly three full seasons with NYCFC, Freese has 20 clean sheets in 83 appearances (all competitions).

Freese joined NYCFC from the Philadelphia Union in a trade ahead of the 2023 season.

After playing college soccer at Harvard, Freese turned pro in 2018 as a Union homegrown signing. He saw limited time while backing up Andre Blake, the only three-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

At NYCFC, Freese became their first-choice starter during the 2024 campaign.

"My extension shows a mutual trust and the belief that New York City has in me, and for that, I’m both very grateful and excited," said Freese, who was named NYCFC's MVP in 2024.