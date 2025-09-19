DC United name Erkut Sogut managing director of soccer operations

D.C. United have hired Dr. Erkut Sogut as their new managing director of soccer operations, the club announced Friday.

"Erkut possesses the right mix of qualities to lead our soccer operations as we build for the future," co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan said in a statement. “With Erkut's appointment, we are adding a globally connected dealmaker who has a proven track record in player identification and recruitment, as well as someone who has a strong relationship with René.

He recently played a key role in identifying and recruiting current head coach René Weiler for D.C. United, further adding to his track record in deal-making, relationship-building, player evaluation, and recruitment.

The German-born Sogut joins the Black-and-Red following a successful career as a sports agent and lawyer, most notably representing superstar former Germany international Mesut Özil.

D.C. reboot

Sogut's arrival comes amid a transitional season for D.C. United. The club parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne in July before replacing him with Weiler, who previously led Swiss Super League side Servette FC and brings 20 years of managerial experience.

Earlier this week, the Black-and-Red cut ties with general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay.

"I am honored to take on this role with D.C. United and to work alongside René Weiler in driving this club to compete at the very top of MLS,” Sogut said.

“My foundation in sports management, combined with two decades of work in global football, has prepared me for this role, and I look forward to bringing my drive and experience to D.C. United.”

One of Major League Soccer's original 10 clubs and the league's first dynasty, United last made the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in 2019.