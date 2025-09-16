DC United part ways with general manager Ally Mackay

D.C. United have parted ways with general manager and chief soccer officer Ally Mackay, the club announced Tuesday.

“We would like to thank Ally for his work during his time with D.C. United and wish him every success in the future," co-chairmen Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan said in a statement.

A new leader of D.C.'s soccer operations department will be announced in the future and will work alongside head coach René Weiler, president of business operations Danita Johnson, and the rest of the club’s leadership team.

Mackay joined the Black-and-Red in November 2023 and oversaw all soccer operations, including player acquisition and recruitment. He spent the previous five seasons (2019-23) as Nashville SC 's assistant general manager.

With four games left in the 2025 campaign, D.C. are 14th in the Eastern Conference (25 points) and already eliminated from Audi MLS Cup Playoffs contention.

During Mackay's first season, D.C. finished 10th in the East (40 points) and missed out on the postseason due to tiebreakers. The four-time MLS Cup champions last made the playoffs in 2019.

In early July, the Black-and-Red also parted ways with head coach Troy Lesesne. Lesesne was hired by Mackay and ultimately replaced by Weiler, who previously led Swiss Super League side Servette FC and brings 20 years of managerial experience to the club.

D.C.'s roster is led by striker Christian Benteke, who won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi with 23 goals. Amid injuries, the former Premier League star and Belgian international has been limited to eight goals this season.

Other key players include Australian international defender Kye Rowles, Guatemalan international defender Aaron Herrera and former Brazil youth international midfielder Gabriel Pirani.