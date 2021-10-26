Power Rankings: LA Galaxy, Minnesota make leap after Weeks 31 & 32

Also, be sure to join Twitter Spaces at 11 am ET as Andrew Wiebe, Matt Doyle and an assortment of guests from around MLS delve into the latest updates.

Disclaimer: The Power Rankings are voted on by the entirety of the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff. You should probably be gently made fun of, 31 weeks into the season, if you still think the actual rankings are made by just one person. Except for this week. This week I put Seattle in third. Just for fun. Or did I. Maybe that’s actually how the votes shaped out. I’m not gonna tell you either way. Because I’m personally determined to ruin the sanctity of the most sacred tradition in sports: The MLS Power Rankings. Anyway, you should really recognize that the stakes have never been lower.

It had been a long time coming, but the Revs officially took home the Supporters’ Shield this weekend. They then dropped every single starter but two, went down 2-0 to Orlando at Exploria Stadium and still came out with a draw. It’s a perfect encapsulation of a team that has relentlessly tormented every single team in the East this year by putting hope out there on a string and yanking it away over and over again just because they can.

In almost every single possible scenario, the Revs have found a way to get the job done. They’re not the most oppressive team in MLS history, but no team has understood the assignment like this group each and every time out. They take each game as it comes to them, let the DPs cook and then, if that doesn’t work (it usually works), have Matt Turner there as a failsafe. That’s a formula for the floor to be incredibly high in every game and they’ve ridden that to what will be a record-breaking performance.

Oh, hey, by the way, speaking of DPs cooking: Have you appreciated Adam Buksa today? In all the Carles Gil/Gustavo Bou/Tajon Buchanan/Matt Turner hype, there hasn’t been much room for Buksa. Folks, Adam Buksa has been really dang good. He has three goals and an assist over the last two games to bring his totals to 16 and three. He’s second in the league in American Soccer Analysis’ Goals Added metric and may just finish first when all is said and done. Did I mention 16 goals is good for second in the league as well? He’s the most underappreciated member of the best trio in MLS.