Power Rankings: FC Cincinnati, Columbus Crew soar after Week 24

When you make your whole identity “cagey, defensive team” and you really, really, really lean into it even when you’re at home, then you better not lose your edge. Your success is predicated on winning duels and 50/50 balls and simply being up for the fight more than the other team. Nashville doesn’t have that right now. In part because they keep doubling down on an overly conservative philosophy that’s just not getting the job done at home in the league’s most home field advantage-heavy league.