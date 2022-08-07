Minnesota United acquire midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterrey

Gonzalez, most famously known in American soccer circles for choosing to play for Mexico over the US men’s national team in 2018, has three caps for El Tri and 114 appearances for Monterrey. He was born in California to Mexican parents and represented several US youth national teams before filing a one-time change of association.

“For a young player, he’s 23 years old, Gonzalez has played a lot of games and big games for Monterrey. I remember watching him in a [CONCACAF] Champions League game a couple of years ago and coming away thinking he was the best player on the field,” said Head Coach Adrien Heath in a statement. “We are hopeful he can resurrect his career here because a couple of years ago, he looked as though he was going to be one of the bright things of Mexican football.”