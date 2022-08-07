Transfer Tracker

Minnesota United acquire midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Monterrey

Signing

Minnesota United have signed midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez on loan from Club de Futbol Monterrey of Liga MX for the remainder of the 2022 MLS season, the club announced Saturday.

The move for the 23-year-old, who most recently had a brief loan stint with Queretaro in Liga MX, was made after MUFC acquired the player’s discovery rights from the Colorado Rapids for $50,000 in General Allocation Money.

Gonzalez, most famously known in American soccer circles for choosing to play for Mexico over the US men’s national team in 2018, has three caps for El Tri and 114 appearances for Monterrey. He was born in California to Mexican parents and represented several US youth national teams before filing a one-time change of association.

“For a young player, he’s 23 years old, Gonzalez has played a lot of games and big games for Monterrey. I remember watching him in a [CONCACAF] Champions League game a couple of years ago and coming away thinking he was the best player on the field,” said Head Coach Adrien Heath in a statement. “We are hopeful he can resurrect his career here because a couple of years ago, he looked as though he was going to be one of the bright things of Mexican football.”

Gonzalez is Minnesota’s third signing of the Secondary Transfer Window, which closed last Thursday. MUFC also signed Colombian forward Mender Garcia and Paraguayan right back Alan Benitez.

Transfer Tracker Minnesota United FC Jonathan González

