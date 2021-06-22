Power Rankings: Columbus Crew, New York Red Bulls soar after Week 8

Hey ... sooooo ... Colorado are one of three MLS teams averaging two points per game or better. They have the second-highest goal differential in the league. They started out the year as “dark horse” MLS Cup contenders and are now dangerously close to moving from dark horse to “team so constantly talked about as underrated they actually become overrated.” It’s a true honor. For now, everyone involved should just enjoy it and everyone else in the West should be wary of games against the Rapids. Even if the underlying numbers don’t necessarily back them up quite yet. So far, they’re middle of the pack when it comes to expected goal differential.