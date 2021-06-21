Turner goes supernova, Glesnes with a thunderbolt and more from Week 8

Gerhard Struber made some positional adjustments, moving Tom Edwards to d-mid and Sean Davis to the right side of the diamond while Frankie Amaya became the left-side shuttler and Caden Clark moved up to the No. 10. It paid off on the second goal, for which I'm giving Clark our Pass of the Week. Watch how his body shape receiving the pass completely throws off Dax McCarty (not an easy thing to do!) and sets him up to play across the game channel to Kyle Duncan :

They really can't, especially given that their attack is still so hit-and-miss. As Smith said, there was no one to get them back into the game — no one to finish off the often attractive sequences of play that got them into good spots and put RBNY under real duress.

"When you're a goal or two down, as we've been in previous games, somebody's got to step up and and get us back into the game," Nashville head coach Gary Smith said after the match. "But, maybe this is one game too many, where we've been asked to recover two goals. We just can't do it all the time."

Nashville are not, and that's a change because last year's Nashville team didn't give up Route 1 goals. They're just a little bit softer this year, and while this was their first loss of the season, that softness has cost them a bunch of points.

Clark then books it into the final third, dragging McCarty with him in order to clear out Zone 14 for Duncan to cut inside and have a rip. Just a beautifully worked goal from those two guys.

There are a lot of nice stories around RSL this year: Damir Kreilach being an absolute menace as a roving, Lampard-esque No. 10; Freddy Juarez re-embracing the #PlayYourKids ethos; Rubio Rubin's career resurrection. All of that has overshadowed by a good bit the rise of fullback Andrew Brody. He looked destined to be a USL lifer with Real Monarchs, but injuries opened up some playing time for him earlier this year and he delivered to the point that he's now basically a starter playing as an inverted left back. Juarez has him push up a ton, giving him liberty to be the fifth man into the attack and even, at times, having him function as an ad hoc playmaker. He has become one of the more fun attacking full backs in MLS.

Bigger picture: Monarchs had been massively underused as a player development pipeline for RSL prior to this year. But with Brody, Nick Besler, Pablo Ruiz and David Ochoa all in the XI and playing well, it feels like a corner has been turned. And this is essential for an RSL side that's never going to be the type to attract glamorous, big-name signings, or to outspend everyone. If they're going to win consistently they're going to have to be smarter and better at player development, and this year's roster construction and minutes distribution suggests they're finally leaning into that truth.

Still, the landlords had to work for this one. Vancouver were the better team throughout the second half, equalized and probably should have taken the lead, and more or less controlled the game for about 35 minutes. Then they made the unfortunate decision to drop deep into a bunker to try to see out what would've been a 1-1 draw.

Bunkering when you're not particularly great at defending in your own box is not a great choice. And that's how you turn a valuable "road" point into a dispiriting loss courtesy of two stoppage-time goals.