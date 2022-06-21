Power Rankings: Austin FC, Real Salt Lake big movers after Week 15

What a week in MLS. Dejan Joveljic scored as a sub for the LA Galaxy , Vancouver took down FC Dallas and Nashville put in a disappointing performance at home. It was truly a week unlike any other.

As always, this is not my fault. The Power Rankings are voted on by a collection of MLSsoccer.com editors, writers and personalities. That group does include me, but I’m only like one-tenth of the problem here. Well, normally. This week Tom Bogert tried to turn in his Power Rankings at 2:02 pm ET when I explicitly stated the deadline was 2:00 pm ET. And we all know that means Tom must bear the entire brunt of the Power Rankings. That’s right, there’s no one else to blame this week. These are Tom’s Power Rankings and no one else’s. His fault.

It’s hard to imagine there will be a bigger story in MLS over the next couple of weeks. So I would say keep an eye on it, but it will probably be inescapable. The best player in the history of the league could be gone in just two weeks.

So. Yeah. Doesn’t seem like the Carlos Vela contract situation is quite as wrapped up as it seemed a bit ago. They have until the end of June to sort it out (clock is ticking). And while everything is probably fine, it’s starting to feel like this car is driving just a little too close to the wall for comfort. Just a few inches one way and things could suddenly be very different.

"But in the end, this is business. We are working on that, but I'm open to be here. But if it's not working, and this thing [does] not happen, I'm also open to leave and find another place. Football is like that. Life is like that. It’s nothing to complain, just see if in the end if we can make the deal or not.”

“I think we created a really good team, we are doing pretty well. I feel good to be here. I enjoy to play in LA with our fans. And of course I have that thing in mind, to win a trophy with this club. So my head is always focused on that,” Carlos Vela said postgame.

LAFC earned a point in Seattle . That’s totally acceptable and it keeps them out in front of the early Supporters’ Shield standings. It would have been a boring week for LAFC if it weren’t for…

Cushing is sitting in a room full of shiny buttons and has been given the job of making sure no one presses any of the shiny buttons. He just has to make sure the status quo stays the same for NYCFC and they’ll be well-positioned to take a second-straight MLS Cup. It’s tougher than it sounds, but he seems to understand that sometimes there's no reason to tweak what’s working for the sake of making tweaks.

"What we have done has worked for us, we have a methodology in our group and we have worked towards that the last 18 months and it has helped us win MLS Cup and it has helped us with the league position that we have got."

"We are mid-season and we don't have a lot of time to start implementing new ways of playing and new ideas," Cushing said.

NYCFC nearly got ambushed by the Rapids , but Nick Cushing’s side fought back to earn a point in his first game as interim manager. More importantly, he indicated an understanding that his assignment is maintenance-based.

The good news is they’re above the West’s Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line after that draw and a midweek demolition of the Whitecaps. They could realistically be in a home playoff spot by the end of the month.

Seattle came out and played a sleepy and sloppy-looking 1-1 draw against LAFC this weekend. At least by both of those teams’ standards. Noon starts are a heckuva thing.

I’m done trying to sort out the why behind any of this. I have fully suspended any sense of disbelief and I’m totally along for the ride on this movie filled with explosions and cheesy dialogue and Jefferson Savarino . Y’all don’t think too hard and just sit back and enjoy the show. It’s a really fun show.

The “got that dawg in him” bit is over the hill at this point, but do you have a better way to describe what’s happening in Salt Lake ? No? I didn’t think so.

“Right now we’re a little bit safe and stagnant to play against, or easier to play against. We missed that one piece to really break down the opponent and get in behind them.”

“It’s not lack of effort. These guys put everything into the game,” Curtin said. “But what we are missing right now is that one player to make a play. Maybe it’s beat a guy or change how the defense is playing us.

It’s their first outstanding road win since the last one. This team has wins over LAFC and CF Montréal on the road now. Austin FC haven’t been fantastic since their schedule’s difficulty level ramped up, but they haven’t been called out as frauds either. Yeah, they’re still outperforming their expected goals numbers by the highest margin in the league since 2013, per American Soccer Analysis. I’m not saying they’re going to win the Supporters’ Shield. But this is still a serious Year Two Bump. And that’s really all you can hope and ask for as an expansion team.

I’m going to go ahead and say a 1-0 win over CF Montréal on the road while down a man is far from a “bonus game.” Los Verdes held out against the odds after Daniel Pereira ’s 44th-minute red card, and then flipped them on their head with Maxi Urruti ’s 67th-minute goal and pulled out a special result.

That being said, there are more variables in their favor this summer. Mainly the fact that this group is simply better than last year’s. Aaron Long ’s return and the inclusion of both Luquinhas and Morgan alone make them a much more talented and effective team. Talent can survive the heat with a little more ease. We’ll see if it’s enough this year to keep the Red Bulls from dipping.

Through June 1 of 2021, the Red Bulls averaged 342 pressing actions/gm while closing down 2.42 km/gm. From June 1 to Aug. 31, those numbers dropped to 283 actions/gm and 1.95 kms. The rest of the way, they jumped back up to 305 actions/gm and 2.2 km/gm. Their record during those stretches indicates the obvious: The more this team can physically execute their pressing strategy, the better they are.

Obviously, that’s just one game, though. And game states can affect pressing actions as much as the thermometer. However, it feels like the first dip towards a consistent trend for New York. Remember last season when they nearly disappeared from the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs chase entirely during the summer, only to roar back in the final couple of months of the season?

Using Second Spectrum’s tracking data, we can see New York came into their game against Charlotte averaging 330 pressing actions per game while covering 2.45 kilometers per game with those pressing actions. Against Charlotte, those numbers dropped down to 309 presses and 2.02 km. That’s still a high number compared to the rest of the league, but not quite the level New York needs to be at to fully execute on the advantages their system creates. Clearly. They were outplayed by an expansion team that had just parted ways with their manager 14 games into the season.

The Red Bulls didn’t bring the hammer down on Toronto like it seemed they might after Lewis Morgan scored a couple of minutes in, but they still took care of business with ease this weekend. They decidedly did not take care of business the weekend before against Charlotte though. And since we haven’t talked since then, I wanted to briefly touch on some numbers I already briefly touched on in my newsletter for this very site, The Daily Kickoff .

Kind of seems like Vancouver have their number this year. I’m not exactly sure why. But I do know an injury to Matt Hedges could be a big deal if he continues to stay out of the lineup. Dallas understandably just doesn’t have the same level of defensive solidity without him. It doesn’t seem like the injury is anything long-term, but it is a reminder depth may be a concern for this team. Over the course of the season, it might end up being what keeps them from earning a spot at the top of the conference.

It’s plausible at least. But it is still going to require some growth. Orlando were always going to need some time to integrate new pieces and may be at the beginning of those pieces really starting to connect with each other. If that’s the case, then we don’t need to worry about some of those scary underlying numbers quite as much.

I’m still not going to try and figure out this Orlando team. But I think we’re getting close to answers. It seems like this is a team that can keep grinding out points like they did this week with a draw at New England and a win against Houston . There’s a scenario here where they keep grabbing points at a decent rate, Ercan Kara continues to produce, Facundo Torres keeps growing and they make the playoffs with a chance to knock out a couple of teams that don’t think they’re about to be knocked out by Orlando.

Ok, now they have to start Dejan Joveljic. He scored this weekend. Again. Off the bench. Again. There’s just no way you can keep this guy out of the starting lin--

“There’s a tradeoff when you play with two forwards,” Greg Vanney said. “And what do you lose, and what do you gain from doing something like that? For us, this was maybe a little bit of a sample of what that might look like.

“I still think that’s something that we can use, but I don’t know that it’s something that I can say is going to be primary for us. But it’s something that we can certainly look at in the right moments or the right scenarios are there for us.”

Look, I’ve said it plenty of times. I get it. I know there are things at play here that my tiny soccer blogger brain can’t handle. There are tactical give and takes that happen with every personnel choice you make. I know Greg Vanney is so far advanced in his knowledge of the sport that if he quit the game entirely right now, at this very moment, I will literally never catch up. But man, sometimes it’s not all that much more complicated than getting your best players on the field and letting them work … right?

For a Galaxy team that’s been remarkably lackluster in attack considering the transfer fees and salaries involved, I don’t know how you can see what Joveljic is doing, see what your wing players are doing and decide you’re better off without him challenging opposing backlines for 90 minutes. LA needed him on the field to squeak out a 1-1 draw at home against a struggling Portland team. Things just aren’t going well enough without him for Joveljic to be considered a luxury piece.