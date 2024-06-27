Matchday

FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga out for 2024 with knee injury

FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after undergoing knee surgery, the club announced Wednesday.

Miazga’s operation resulted in a successful reconstructive surgery of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and meniscus. Further, Miazga has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and is expected to rejoin Cincy for preseason training in 2025.

The 28-year-old US international got injured in Cincy’s June 15 match at the San Jose Earthquakes. On a goal-saving challenge, he slid into the post while blocking a shot.

Miazga, 28, has made 68 all-competition appearances for FC Cincinnati since being acquired from English Premier League side Chelsea in August 2022.

In 2023, the New York Red Bulls homegrown product earned MLS Defender of the Year, Best XI presented by Continental Tire and MLS All-Star honors. Those efforts helped Cincy win their first-ever Supporters’ Shield and reach the Eastern Conference Final.

What now?

By placing Miazga on the Season-Ending Injury List, Cincy have increased roster flexibility for potential additions in the Secondary Transfer Window (July 18 - Aug. 14).

Combined with Nick Hagglund recently suffering a broken fibula, Cincy are suddenly thin on the backline. Their center-back anchor is US international Miles Robinson, with Kipp Keller and Ian Murphy in support.

Cincy are second in the Supporters’ Shield and Eastern Conference tables with 39 points (12W-4L-3D), trailing only Inter Miami CF.

