FC Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga out for 2024 with knee injury

FC Cincinnati center back Matt Miazga will miss the remainder of the 2024 MLS season after undergoing knee surgery, the club announced Wednesday.

Miazga’s operation resulted in a successful reconstructive surgery of the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) and meniscus. Further, Miazga has been placed on the Season-Ending Injury List and is expected to rejoin Cincy for preseason training in 2025.

The 28-year-old US international got injured in Cincy’s June 15 match at the San Jose Earthquakes. On a goal-saving challenge, he slid into the post while blocking a shot.

Miazga, 28, has made 68 all-competition appearances for FC Cincinnati since being acquired from English Premier League side Chelsea in August 2022.