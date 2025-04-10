St. Louis CITY vs. Columbus Crew: Keys to Sunday Night Soccer

This week, the Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire show heads to the Gateway City, as a struggling St. Louis CITY side – very new team; very old, proud and currently not super content soccer town! – host the kicking-it-into-fourth-gear Columbus Crew (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

These two teams are pointed in very different directions at the moment. Let’s set the scene:

Columbus made some huge news midweek in reportedly taking advantage of the cash transfer system, splashing out beaucoup bucks to bring in the DP attacker they’ve been looking for since selling Cucho Hernández over the winter. St. Louis, meanwhile, still really haven’t gotten out of first gear – they’ve been shut out three straight games, and it’s been 345 minutes since they scored a goal.

A spotlight home game against the team that plays the most attractive soccer in the league, though? Couldn’t find a more ideal time to make a statement (other than, you know, maybe last week against a rival that had just mutually parted ways with their coach).

Every single game, these questions get louder. That means each subsequent game is a precious chance for Mellberg and sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel to provide an adequate answer.

The fan discontent has gotten pretty loud pretty quickly under new head coach Olof Mellberg. The lineups have been ultra-defensive and have skewed older, and neither of those facts are sitting well with a fanbase that prides itself on its understanding of the game (St. Louis has a longer and deeper soccer history than any other place in America) and the local talent it produces.

We’ve entered “every point matters – a lot!” days for Columbus. This team, even after selling MVP finalist Cucho Hernández and trading goalscorer Christian Ramírez this past winter, is always in the hunt for trophies. This year’s no different.

They are, in short, officially among the favorites to win the Supporters' Shield. And hell, with the way they’re playing and the reported addition of Gazdag, maybe we’re not just talking about winning the Shield; maybe we’re talking about breaking the single-season points record that Miami set just last year.

The season’s nearly two months old and the Crew are still unbeaten, one of two teams that can claim that honor. They’re atop the Eastern Conference on points and just behind Inter Miami (and Western Conference leaders Vancouver ) on points per game.

St. Louis CITY SC

So far, it’s been about getting numbers behind the ball and just kind of keeping them there, limiting risk as much as possible. St. Louis are currently in the bottom six of essentially all the “do they want the ball and do they know what to do with it?” stats:

Possession: 28th

Touches: 26th

Passing attempts: 25th

Passing accuracy: 25th

Field Tilt: 30th (dead last)

Passes in the opponent’s half: 30th (dead last)

Passes in the attacking third: 30th (dead last)

In other words, they don’t really know how to get into the attacking phase of the game, and in the rare times they do, they don’t really seem to know how they want to try to create chances. So they settle for crosses way too often – they’re 10th in the league in open-play crosses, which isn’t grotesque. But only New England have a higher percentage of final-third entries that end up in open-play crosses, which kind of is.

To be clear: Injuries have played a big hand in this and will again this weekend as CITY are expected to be without Eduard Löwen, Chris Durkin and Jannes Horn (to name just three). And a bunch of other guys have been dinged up all year.

That includes both Hartel and Cedric Teuchert (who will hopefully be good to go from the start in this one), who are game-changing players when healthy and in their best spots. I don’t think this early-season stretch should have us thinking otherwise about them.

I am less convinced about the other attackers, and the need to have a wide threat has been glaring all season. Well, that’s why I mentioned Joyner way at the top, isn’t it?

Point is, this team has been shut out five times in seven games this season. It’s time to take a chance on some attacking play and some attackers.