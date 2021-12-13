What next for NYCFC? 5 questions facing the MLS Cup 2021 winner

PORTLAND – New York City FC are MLS Cup 2021 champions, and if that wasn’t sweet enough on its own, they achieved in seven years of existence what their crosstown rivals New York Red Bulls haven’t in more than a quarter-century of theirs.

But first, big questions must be answered by Deila, sporting director David Lee, president and CEO Brad Sims and the rest of the NYCFC brain trust in the coming months. Here’s a rundown.

After Saturday’s penalty-kick triumph over the Portland Timbers , head coach Ronny Deila pointed out that they're a “young team,” with most of their recent arrivals “young players that have their careers in front of them,” which suggests decent prospects for going back to back.

That’s plenty for the Cityzens faithful to savor through the long, cold winter. But focus naturally turns to their prospects for 2022. In a league marked by near-constant churn, only three champs in MLS history have successfully defended their crown, and it’s been nearly a decade since the last, the 2011 and 2012 LA Galaxy .

Castellanos signed a new long-term contract through 2025 earlier this year. But at age 23, he both looks and sounds ripe for a big move to a European club. The topic was central in his recent lengthy interview with prominent Spanish journalist Guillem Balague .

NYCFC have the MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner to thank for a large part of their title run. The Argentine striker got red-hot down the stretch, scoring nine goals in his final seven matches in the regular season and playoffs, including Saturday’s opener and their first penalty kick of the shootout that decided the result.

“This has been my best season here, I have fulfilled all my targets, knowing that I am at a club that has not been around very long and that I am totally a part of its [seven]-year history,” said Castellanos.

“Yes, we have had calls from some clubs, but for now I am focused here. I want to wait for the season to end, I want to lift the Cup, remain calm and then focus on the future. But yes, they are arriving, my representative writes to me and constantly asks how I am doing, and he passes on to me all the questions that come to him. We are in contact all the time to deal with the things that are coming in and will shortly make the best decision. Let's see how everything goes.”

Balague himself goosed the throttle on that hype train, declaring Taty “ready to make the jump to Europe” and adding, “I got the impression that he will be one of those bargains of the season in January, so keep an eye on that.”

The Cityzens need to find a mutually beneficial outcome here, ideally a lucrative transfer that bolsters both the club’s reputation and its coffers for acquiring reinforcements.