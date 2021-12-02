2021 MLS Best XI

Winning nearly 70 percent of aerial duels, Robinson has utilized his imposing frame all year long for an Atlanta United side that leads the league in duel success. In the 25 matches in which the defender went the full 90 minutes, Atlanta United conceded an average of just 0.92 goals per match and tallied nine clean sheets. Robinson’s development with Atlanta has led to his emergence as a go-to defender within the USMNT squad – helping the Stars and Stripes to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup crown as he contributes to World Cup qualification. This is Robinson’s second Best XI selection after making his Best XI debut in 2019.