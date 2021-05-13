NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
New York City FC and forward Valentin Castellanos have agreed to a new five-year contract through 2025, the club announced Thursday.
Castellanos, 22, has 22 goals and 11 assists in 64 appearances (46 starts) with NYCFC since joining in 2018, including four goals and an assist in four games this year. He has represented Argentina at the U-23 level.
“I’m very happy about this opportunity the club is giving me," Castellanos said in a club release. "The people here have my back and help me to be a better person and player every day. I’m happy to keep developing my career with the club. What I like about the club is the people. The people that work here. My teammates that help me grow day after day. I’m very happy and calm here. I feel the respect from everyone that works here, and I think it’s a wonderful situation for me and my career to continue with this club."
Prior to joining NYCFC, Castellanos featured for Club Universidad de Chile then Uruguayan side Montevideo City Torque, where NYCFC acquired him from in 2018. Castellanos can play as a center forward, on either wing, or as a secondary striker.
“We’re absolutely delighted that Taty has signed a contract extension," said sporting director David Lee. "Since arriving at the club as a 19-year-old, he has developed into a complete forward and has become an integral part of our team. He is proving to be one of the most effective forwards in the league."
Castellanos was subject to multiple bids from Brazilian club Palmeiras this offseason, sources confirmed to MLSsoccer.com. The reigning Copa Libertadores champions were the most aggressive team chasing him.
“Taty has been in excellent form since we returned from preseason and has shown the ability to be one of the best forwards in MLS," head coach Ronny Deila said. "He comes to training every day with an incredible work ethic that has allowed him to improve tremendously. He gets himself into great positions on the pitch and is a handful for our opponents' defenders. I’m excited to continue to work with him and he has every chance to have a big career and reach that next level.”
NYCFC look to continue their strong start to the 2021 campaign on Saturday against Toronto FC (1 pm ET | MLS LIVE on ESPN+).