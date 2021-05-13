NYCFC, forward Valentin Castellanos agree to five-year contract extension

“I’m very happy about this opportunity the club is giving me," Castellanos said in a club release. "The people here have my back and help me to be a better person and player every day. I’m happy to keep developing my career with the club. What I like about the club is the people. The people that work here. My teammates that help me grow day after day. I’m very happy and calm here. I feel the respect from everyone that works here, and I think it’s a wonderful situation for me and my career to continue with this club."