What each Western Conference team should be worried about in 2022

It is time for the first installment of our usual preseason slate of content: One Big Question for Each Team! As usual, some of these will be THE big question – the definite article matters there – and some will be A (indefinite article!) big question. And it’ll be interesting, looking back, to suss out which was which.

It is beyond question that Austin ’s entire attack functioned at a higher level once they acquired target-man Moussa Djitte in the summer. His ability to occupy defenders, hold the ball up, complete meaningful passes and always be an outlet when the midfield ran out of ideas was essential.

Love so much about what Djitte brings in link play, but if he doesn't make this run he's not going to score enough goals to be the fulltime No. 9. Austin staff needs to work hard on finishing patterns next preseason. pic.twitter.com/EfzFqTS0pX

That is a tap-in. Every half-decent forward in the league at least gets a boot on it.

The Rapids have three open Designated Player slots and made a good chunk of money last year selling Sam Vines. They’ll make more this winter on at least one more sale (though I’m guessing it’ll be two).

What they weren’t built for was the playoffs, where they dominated the Timbers for an hour, couldn’t put away their chances and then watched it slip away late. While they still have players I like quite a bit – I remain the president of the Jonathan Lewis fan club, and his underlying numbers were outstanding – it’s clear that there’s no alpha goalscorer. And teams without an alpha goalscorer tend not to go far in November.

Being able to consistently generate goals up and down the roster over the course of the regular season paid huge dividends for the Rapids , who won the West and had a million different dudes score at least four goals. They were built for that type of grind in a lot of ways.

I understand keeping Pomykal on the wing last year to see if his body would hold up, and the good news is that it did. The next step is to move him back to his more natural No. 8 position and give him a bigger share of the game.

Paulo Nagamura’s got to help the kid grow them back or it’ll be another season of plodding, predictable soccer in H-Town.

Over the past year-and-a-half, it just dies when it gets to Vera’s foot. A huge chunk of the reason Houston are much less dangerous in transition than they used to be (and to be clear, the biggest reason is that Alberth Elis is gone) is that they never get vertical out of deep-central midfield. Vera’s wings were clipped.

Nobody was going to confuse Vera for Eduard Atuesta or Michael Bradley when he came into the league, but the kid was not a bad or overly cautious passer of the ball by any stretch. He’d ping the occasional diagonal, reliably play third-line passes to feet and even find the occasional through-ball. You weren’t going to build an attack around him, but you weren’t going to think “man, it just dies when it gets on his foot.”

The math becomes fuzzier if it’s a lower-volume, lower-pressing side. In that type of set-up Blessing’s “must pursue the ball!” instincts can become a liability, and his lack of precision with the final ball is an outright deal-breaker.

It’s also an unusual enough interpretation of the position for me to think that maybe Steve Cherundolo will go in a different direction? The upside of Blessing in that role is obvious: You win the ball back higher and more often, which in turn produces more and better chances.

LAFC had a great debut season but they didn’t become a thundering juggernaut until Bob Bradley moved Blessing inside to the point of attack in that three-man midfield. Blessing’s range, ball-winning ability and relentlessness, as well as his “yeah, I’ll try that” approach to high-risk passes made him a No. 10 unlike any other in the league, and was one of the keystones of the very best versions of LAFC we’ve seen over the past four years.

I’m not about to corner the market on Cabral stock or anything, but I think there’s reason to be optimistic if you’re a Galaxy fan.

Here is the good news: Cabral’s five goals came on just about nine expected goals (xG), and nine xG in 2000 MLS minutes is actually pretty promising for a kid. It puts him in the 94th percentile as per Second Spectrum among all MLS wingers on a per-90 basis, and there are two things to keep in mind:

That is a massive investment, and if Cabral had performed commensurate with that level of outlay the Galaxy would have made the playoffs. But he didn’t, and they didn’t.

But Cabral isn’t just a regular prospect with a somewhat hefty contract. Cabral is a DP for the LA freaking Galaxy , in town on a five-year deal. Getting him didn’t just cost a $6 million transfer fee; it also cost the Galaxy $250k of allocation cash and a first-round pick, both sent to FC Cincinnati for his discovery rights.

If Kevin Cabral was just a regular prospect on a somewhat hefty contract – we’ll say somewhere around a max salary – I think I’d look at his first season in Carson and say that while it wasn’t precisely successful, it was nonetheless filled with promise. The 22-year-old scored just five goals and added two assists in 2000 regular-season minutes, which isn’t a terrible haul for an attacker in his first season in MLS, and especially an attacker with a middling, at best, pedigree.

Probably not! But he – or someone else Minnesota imports – is going to have to do the “wins the ball” part of Ozzie’s job if the Loons want to keep the same setup with roughly the same faces out there. They will need that range and steel through central midfield or they risk getting overrun like they did in the playoffs at Portland.

That, in theory, opens up playing time for Hassani Dotson , who came into the league as a little-heralded utility-man three years ago and has evolved into a somewhat big-heralded utility-man since then. He is a good player. Can he be Ozzie?

Ozzie Alonso did that and found scraps all over the pitch, dominating 50/50s when he did. Ozzie is now gone to Atlanta .

Wil Trapp ’s been a good player in MLS for a long time, but Trapp is not the type of defensive midfielder who’s going to find scraps and dominate 50/50s all over the pitch. He’s the type that sits in front of the backline, cleans up messes and dimes useful passes to progress the team into the attacking third.

But there are no guarantees, and the fact that Nashville’s center forward depth chart was already overstuffed, and that they still saw fit to go out and get two more forwards this offseason in Teal Bunbury and Ethan Zubak … that’ll be red flag No. 2.

Ideally a full preseason will give Loba a chance to answer the question in the way everybody in Nashville is hoping: Yes he’s a No. 9, and yes he’s a great fit up top in that 3-5-2 next to Hany Mukhtar .

It worries me that it’s not clear which of those is the correct answer. I think it’s center forward, but I’m not sure about that and judging by how little time Loba got once he arrived mid-season (380 minutes in the regular season; none in the playoffs), neither is Gary Smith. That’s a red flag.

Is this the year that Diego Chara finally gets old or injured?

He’s 35 years old and was the best player on the field in MLS Cup 2021, right up until Sean Johnson stole the show and won NYCFC the title. Chara has been in the middle of the pitch for the Timbers for more than a decade now, and while I think it’s fair to argue that he doesn’t quite bring it week-to-week like he used to – he no longer puts out every single freaking fire everywhere on the field for 10 months straight – he still has that gear and still uses it in big games. That includes the entirety of the playoff run, which was a remarkable performance at any age.

But Father Time eventually wins. David Villa was an MVP candidate one year then hurt and ineffective the next. Dom Dwyer took a knock, couldn’t create separation and that was that. Diego Valeri, of course, is the most salient example. Over the past three years he went from the 8g/16a heart of a Cup contender to an 8g/7a secondary attacking option to, last season, a little-used reserve. That is a more gradual decline, and yet it feels like it happened in the blink of an eye.