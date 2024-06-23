New England trust the process, Houston’s DP conundrum & more from Matchday 22

The first matchday of summer is in the books, and with it we’ve bid farewell to a local hero in Columbus , seen an attacker in Orlando start to find his form amid a formation switch, called an end to RSL ’s 15-game unbeaten run, and saw the start of what might be a Sounders playoff push.

Plus, everything else from around the league this weekend. In we go!

I’ll take his word for it in terms of process. But in terms of on-field product, the obvious change has been how often they’re getting Gil on the ball in the middle of the attacking third.

“We followed our process. We haven't wavered. We've had a steady hand,” Porter said. “I said it even when we were kind of, from Chicago on, playing well but not winning. I didn't change a thing. I just kept going back to the process. I saw the signs that this was going to turn, and I said it, I think this is just a byproduct of us working really hard on the training ground.

Head coach Caleb Porter said in the postgame presser that the seeds of this turnaround were there all along.

And now, on the heels of a 2-1 win at FC Cincinnati , New England have gone 4-0-0 in June. DP No. 9 Giacomo Vrioni had a first-half brace, the first assisted by Carles Gil and the second by Ema Boateng , and then the Revs battened down the hatches to survive Cincy’s inevitable second-half push. As a result, they have climbed toward the playoff line on points, and are fractionally above it on points per game. It’s happened so quickly, and seemingly out of the blue.

The Revs weren’t just struggling; they were brutally, historically bad. As of the end of May, FBRef had them at -1.00 expected goal differential per 90, which is the worst mark in their MLS database going back to the 2018 season, more than 50% worse than last year’s Wooden Spoon-winning TFC side. American Soccer Analysis’s more robust goals added metric had them as the second-worst team in their database, which goes back to 2013. Only the legendarily bad 2013 Chivas USA side was worse.

The New England Revolution were dead and buried a month ago, winners in just two of their first 13 outings on the season. And it wasn’t just that they were mostly losing: it was the way they were losing these games.

Notice how barren it is in zone 14? Well, here’s what it looks like since then:

GM Chris Albright is going to have to make some moves when the window opens next month.

For Cincy I think this loss is more of a blip than a harbinger of things to come, but they got more bad news on that backline as Nick Hagglund suffered a broken fibula, which came on the heels of Matt Miazga ’s major injury last week.

But the schedule gets a lot easier in July. Gil’s now in the right spot so goals have followed, and with them have come points and wins. There’s now a path forward for this group that didn’t appear to exist even a month ago.

New England’s not out of the woods yet. They’ve won the xG battle just once during this winning streak, and welcome an excellent Crew side to town next weekend. They are still a team that most metrics are extremely wary of, four-game winning streak or not.

“We knew that we had a new coach with new ideas. Sometimes you need more time than you think,” Vrioni said to reporters afterward. “I told the guys after the New York City game [on May 25] when we lost 1-0 to keep believing because in football everything can change in one game. I said to them, ‘Go home, relax, and enjoy with the family and come back on Tuesday with a good mentality,’ because everything can change in 10 minutes, in five minutes. This is what’s happening.”

In short, he’s not dropping out of the best spots on the field to hunt for more touches. Instead, he’s pulling the strings and getting guys like Vrioni – who’s now got 3g/1a this month – better looks and more touches in the box.

Way less time on the flanks. Way more time in the middle, increasing his touches there by about 35% per 90. He’s also hitting fewer crosses, while a better understanding with the wingers means he’s bumped his completion percentage up a huge amount.

By the time the final whistle sounded, Ferreira was a hat-trick hero. He led a furious Dynamo comeback with goals in the 51st, 54th and 86th minutes to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 4-1 win at United. He did the kind of “right place, right time” No. 9 stuff that Houston has only rarely had over the past year-and-a-half:

Ferreira finally got healthy for real this week and got on the pitch for the final 14 minutes of last weekend’s 2-2 at Atlanta . Then he played the final 21 of a midweek 2-2 at home vs. the Sounders. And then, finally, he was back on the field from the whistle on Saturday in D.C.

Ferreira was going to get another chance at the job this year, but injuries have kept him mostly sidelined. He came into this week with an all of one start on the year, back on March 30. Because of injuries, various and sundry, he’d played all of 43 minutes since then.

Tied up in all of this has been the status of Paraguayan DP Sebastián Ferreira , a No. 9 brought in under a previous regime who fell out of Olsen’s plans almost instantly last season despite having scored 13 goals in 2022.

But by the time the playoffs came around, they were pretty thoroughly outgunned. And then Baird left via free agency in the offseason, and they were eliminated from the Concacaf Champions Cup by the Crew, and most of 2024 has been an exercise in using the ball to prevent damage rather than using it to inflict pain.

The answer to that question last year was sometimes Corey Baird , and sometimes “they’ll do it by committee,” and often “no one at all.” Houston were great – they played distinct, legitimately great, aesthetically pleasing soccer – and on their day, they could just carve you open and walk the ball into the net. They had a lot of those days en route to winning last year’s US Open Cup, which they thoroughly deserved.

Houston ’s place as one of the league’s premier “yeah, but…” teams has been secure for the better part of a year. It was, after all, around this point last season when non-Dynamo fans who follow the league closely really started taking notice of how Ben Olsen had his team playing.

It’s Keystone Kops from D.C. at the end there, but that build-up? That’s what the Dynamo have done best under Olsen, and Ferreira being a part of it offers a welcome dose of opportunism.

“Sebas has only been healthy for a couple of weeks and is getting back into form. We know he’s a killer in front of the goal and he can score,” Olsen said. “This is a big night for us and him, for his teammates to have confidence in him and for him to have a bigger stature with the team. This makes my life a little bit more difficult in who I choose to put on the pitch and increases depth.

“So I give him a lot of credit. I’m proud of him.”

Here’s the rub: Houston have already gone out and gotten Ferreira’s replacement, spending a reported record fee on Argentine No. 9 Ezequiel Ponce from AEK Athens. I don’t think it’s wrong to assume that when you spend a record number on a new DP, that new DP is likely to start as soon as he’s able (the transfer window opens on July 18; Houston have a game that day at San Jose).

Does it make sense to have multiple goalscoring forwards on the team? Of course. Does it make sense to have them both occupying DP slots and one’s going to see only spot minutes? Absolutely not. The best teams’ DPs are almost always undisputed starters – the guys who carry the heaviest loads and raise the level of everyone else.

Ferreira is 26 years old, in the prime of his career. He’s got 17g/4a in just shy of 2900 minutes with the Dynamo over the past 2.5 years, which isn’t super elite production but is still really, really good. And a month from now he’s going to be surplus to Houston’s requirements. As hard as Olsen’s decisions are after this performance, they’re probably pretty easy once Ponce arrives.

If there is no international market for Ferreira – and given how he struggled on loan at Vasco da Gama last year, there seems unlikely to be – then Houston should look to find an internal one in MLS. Considering Ferreira’s age and productivity in the league… well, we haven’t seen a ton of DPs traded over the years, but this guy would make a lot of sense in Philly or with the Red Bulls, wouldn’t he? What about Seattle, who could be on the verge of parting ways with Raúl Ruidíaz?

Ferreira’s a proven MLS goalscorer. There are a half-dozen (at least) MLS teams that could use him, and for roster-building purposes, I’d wager the Dynamo front office could generate more allocation cash from an intra-league trade than any kind of overseas sale. Plus – more important than the allocation cash, which they could use on a back-up to Ponce – they’d open up a DP slot to add a goalscoring winger. And suddenly they’ve added two DPs to their attack.

Do that and we’re not talking about a “yeah, but…” team anymore. Do that and we’re talking about one of the very best squads in the league, one with attacking firepower to match their midfield flair.

I found it impossible not to think about all of that as I was watching this game. Even with the hat-trick, Ferreira’s clearly not the right long-term fit for the Dynamo, but they can still turn him into something that rockets this team into the top tier of MLS, while at the same time finding him a home within the league that better suits him.

As for D.C., the wheels were coming off even before Christian Benteke got himself a red card. So much of what they do is predicated on winning 50/50s, but the lack of individual quality in this roster means they’re often a step late, which turns 50/50s into 40/60s, which then turns a 1-0 lead into a 4-1 loss.